The Philadelphia Eagles sole focus on Sunday, February 12th is winning the Super Bowl. On February 13th, just like everyone else, the offseason begins. The Philadelphia Eagles were the rare team that was basically the best team in football from wire to wire. They dominated the NFC East despite the odds originally declaring them underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys (which was a rare Vegas miss). They made it all the way to the Super Bowl, the promised land, and they did it on the backs of its players.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO