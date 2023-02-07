ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Here we grow again: How annexation works

ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Florence City set to vote on sewer agreement for agricultural center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sewer extension agreement for the new Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center. For months, city Leaders and the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority have been working to annex the center and extend the city’s sewage lines into property.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.

If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Downtown Decatur Construction Project Making Progress …. More than 50 million dollars of development and construction is underway in downtown Decatur. City staff say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New hospital-based detox center in Muscle Shoals ‘will save lives’

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Those struggling with addiction in the Muscle Shoals area now have a new place to seek treatment at the area’s only hospital-based detox center. Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Medical Detox at North Alabama Shoals Hospital Timothy Brennan explains why a place like this will be a game changer.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
ALABAMA STATE
waynecountynews.net

Maury Regional Drops Bombshell: Will We Still Have a Hospital???

The Wayne County Commission met in special session on Thursday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present included Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE

