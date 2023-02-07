Read full article on original website
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
Here we grow again: How annexation works
ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
WAFF
Florence City set to vote on sewer agreement for agricultural center
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sewer extension agreement for the new Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center. For months, city Leaders and the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority have been working to annex the center and extend the city’s sewage lines into property.
Police officers buy Florence man new bike after his was stolen
Devon Keith told News 19 that biking has been his main method of transportation for more than two years.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Man accused of pulling thousands from Listerhill ATMs in Florence
A Florence man accused of using another person's information to take thousands of dollars from an ATM has been arrested.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Downtown Decatur Construction Project Making Progress …. More than 50 million dollars of development and construction is underway in downtown Decatur. City staff say...
WAFF
New hospital-based detox center in Muscle Shoals ‘will save lives’
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Those struggling with addiction in the Muscle Shoals area now have a new place to seek treatment at the area’s only hospital-based detox center. Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Medical Detox at North Alabama Shoals Hospital Timothy Brennan explains why a place like this will be a game changer.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
waynecountynews.net
Maury Regional Drops Bombshell: Will We Still Have a Hospital???
The Wayne County Commission met in special session on Thursday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present included Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent.
WHNT-TV
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
WHNT-TV
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
