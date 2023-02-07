Read full article on original website
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
Elementary school in Athens takes on Kids Heart Challenge in honor of late student
For FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary, the annual Kids Heart Challenge is even more meaningful this year. The school in Athens hopes to raise $8,500 for the American Heart Association in honor of a first-grade classmate, Will Brooks, who died just eight weeks ago. Will was born with hypoplastic left...
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Downtown Decatur Construction Project Making Progress …. More than 50 million dollars of development and construction is underway in downtown Decatur. City staff say...
Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder
A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
Police officers buy Florence man new bike after his was stolen
Devon Keith told News 19 that biking has been his main method of transportation for more than two years.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
