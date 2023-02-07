ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WHNT-TV

Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.

If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Downtown Decatur Construction Project Making Progress …. More than 50 million dollars of development and construction is underway in downtown Decatur. City staff say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder

A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama

Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
FLORENCE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
FLORENCE, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
ARDMORE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

