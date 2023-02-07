ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Florence City set to vote on sewer agreement for agricultural center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sewer extension agreement for the new Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center. For months, city Leaders and the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority have been working to annex the center and extend the city’s sewage lines into property.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day 10

Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama

Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
FLORENCE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield.
CHEROKEE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs' offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said David O'Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Roadside panhandlers could go to jail if Alabama legislator gets his way

New details emerge regarding Sunday's Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?"
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

