Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls
Or — most likely — he can agree to a buyout with the Jazz and become a free agent. The Bulls, Heat and Clippers are trying to recruit him. Westbrook is expected to take a little time with his decision and make it over the All-Star break, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBC Sports
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he gets jealous of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Yet Abudl-Jabbar said when he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo play, he gets a little jealous. “I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [does],” Abdul-Jabbar said, speaking a couple of days after his scoring record fell. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”
NBC Sports
Tomase: What a racist 1969 letter tells us about Bill Russell and Boston
The unsigned letter arrived in all caps with no return address, the writer precisely penning each line with the aid of a ruler, like the nuns used to teach. It's postmarked Feb. 3, 1969, and is affixed with a stamp commemorating the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio. It's addressed...
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
NBC Sports
Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear
Roster move season isn't over yet, folks. While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum sets remarkable NBA record in Celtics-Hornets game
LeBron James isn't the only NBA player making history this week. While Jayson Tatum has a ways to go to catch James in the scoring department, the Boston Celtics star reached a impressive milestone in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Tatum hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer...
NBC Sports
Why Stephen A. Smith thinks Celtics are title favorites over Durant's Suns
The 2023 NBA trade deadline came and went with a bang. We saw a ton of moves made across the league, including two blockbuster deals involving Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. Durant joined a Suns roster that...
NBC Sports
Tatum reveals how Mike Muscala impressed him in Celtics debut
The Boston Celtics didn't wait long to incorporate Mike Muscala into their lineup. The veteran forward -- who the C's acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder before Thursday's NBA trade deadline for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks -- made his debut with the franchise Friday night when it hosted the struggling Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.
NBC Sports
Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy
Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.
NBC Sports
Payton Pritchard clears up feelings about playing for Celtics
Payton Pritchard wanted to clear the air after Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics' reserve guard expressed his desire for more playing time and suggested he was open to a change of scenery to make that happen. The Celtics reportedly explored a potential trade involving Pritchard, but they ultimately decided to hold on to one of their best scorers off the bench.
NBC Sports
Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements
Three players the fans voted in as All-Star Game starters — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson — will all sit out the game in Salt Lake City due to ongoing injuries. NBA Commissioner Adam Siver will name Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards as their...
NBC Sports
GP2, Myers sit together at Dubs game amid trade uncertainty
Despite the uncertainty surrounding a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, the 30-year-old guard joined Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers and vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. in the stands at Chase Center to watch the end of Golden State's 109-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”
The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones keeps ruffling his colleagues’ feathers
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kings’ defensive flaws exposed in loss to Mavs
SACRAMENTO -- Friday's game at Golden 1 Center was billed as a Western Conference showdown between the No. 3 seed Kings and the No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks. But it was the Mavericks who put on a show in the first quarter and the Kings never were able to fully recover.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens addresses Payton Pritchard's desire to play more
Payton Pritchard seemed like a prime candidate to be moved at the NBA trade deadline. The Boston Celtics guard was the subject of trade rumors while the C's searched for frontcourt help, and he seemed open to the idea of a fresh start with a new team. Prior to Thursday's...
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors to go through with GP2 four-team trade
After a few days of drama, Gary Payton II looks to be once again a member of the Warriors. The Warriors will go through with the four-team trade that brings Payton back to the Bay, though Golden State will not pass Payton's physical exam, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Wizards players react to trade deadline
WASHINGTON -- Kyle Kuzma put it most succinctly, that the Wizards "didn't do much" on trade deadline day Thursday. Their deadline deal was made weeks earlier when they sent Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. What Thursday did is serve as a reminder that...
NBC Sports
Agent denies GP2 took Toradol shots to play for Blazers
As Gary Payton II waits to see if the Warriors will go ahead with a trade to bring him back to the Bay Area or rescind the four-team deal, his agent is refuting a major part of the situation that is unfolding. Aaron Goodwin, Payton's agent, spoke to Bleacher Report's...
Comments / 0