Yet Abudl-Jabbar said when he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo play, he gets a little jealous. “I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [does],” Abdul-Jabbar said, speaking a couple of days after his scoring record fell. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”

1 DAY AGO