Hawaii State

Republicans will use their first politicized-government panel hearing to delve into longstanding FBI grievances and other “accountability failures.”

POLITICO
 5 days ago
angelslildevil48
5d ago

Talk about failures! Are they going to look into the trump administration and how he weaponized his DOJ? How his daughter got several trademarks from China the first month trump was in office? His private meetings with Putin? Selling Saudi our nuclear weapons and technology? His incompetence with Covid? His "big lie" about the election being stolen? Oh wait.... DOJ IS investigating him for that. Maybe that's why republicans are looking to find a narrative. to protect their cult leader.

Joe Daniel
5d ago

Yep, everything, but helping America's problems! We have issues around the country, water? I know you turn on the tap, open a bottle. Other places are having a hard time watering cattle and their crops. Roads, brides, schools. There's more problems than finding looking at Hunters laptop and space lasers. Don't you worry, I'm raising the beef you're eating, I'm worrying for everyone. When you can find a Jewish space laser that makes water, let me know.

Fascism sux
5d ago

Now this is a real political witch hunt. All of their witnesses are Republican politicians. I remember them telling Fox that they had more than 50 FBI agents for witnesses. This will be hilarious especially Ron Johnson. Bet he plays the victim card when the dems get their turn to question him 🤣

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks

President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Announces Retirement

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
The Veracity Report

Numerous Top Democrats Demanding to Remain Anonymous Denounce Kamala Harris

Dozens of top-ranking liberals are speaking out – not just about their President, but about his choice of a running mate. The painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill, and around the nation, including several who substantially helped to get her onto the party’s presidential ticket, have begun speaking out against her less than stellar job performance.

