ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

5 Costco Items That May Never Rise in Price

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

There are so many reasons shoppers love Costco . The warehouse store works hard to add continual variety, offer the best deals possible, and provide other products and services that you can't get elsewhere.

Explore: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

The retailer also prides itself in being familiar and reliable. To that end, there are some Costco products that have such consistent pricing they almost never change.

While many retailers have had to increase prices lately, some quite steeply, Costco -- which saw a 20% sales hike in sales in June -- has tried hard not to raise too many prices. This includes its fan favorites, most food court items, and the cost of an annual memberships.

CEO Craig Jelinek understands that Costco's base is largely people with discretionary income, but he also doesn't want to penalize the middle and lower class workers who have been hardest hit by inflation. Therefore, he wants to keep prices low and all customers coming back.

While never is a long time, these shopper favorites certainly seem like the five Costco items that will never rise in price .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SziZ6_0kf8pm4g00

Kirkland Champagne

Consistent, low prices is really something to toast to, and Costco agrees. They have kept the price of their Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut at the same price for years, according to Eat This, Not That.

You can rejoice that you won't be paying more than $25 (actually, $22.99) for your Brut at Costco.

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC8hH_0kf8pm4g00

Kirkland Bottled Water, 40-Pack

A 40-pack of bottled water might seem like a lot of water to have on hand, but if you're an active person, have kids, or spend a lot of time on the go, having those waters can be a lifesaver in so many kinds of scenarios. Not to mention it's incredibly affordable for parties, events and sports.

While this item has risen in price not too long ago from $2.99, it seems unlikely that its current reasonable price point of $4.96 is going anywhere anytime soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gj8kT_0kf8pm4g00

Rotisserie Chicken

What is it about a rotisserie chicken that's just so comforting? Your cooking is already done, for starters, and it's a versatile form of protein -- toss it in a salad, add some pasta on the side, shred it for tacos and more.

Costco keeps their tasty chickens at the comfortable price of $4.99 , in spite of inflation, and it plans to keep it that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfVEx_0kf8pm4g00

Food Court Pizza Slice

Though Costco has raised a few prices in their food court, on items such as the chicken bake and a 20-ounce soda, another item that is safe from inflation is a slice of their food court pizza. It remains at the beyond-reasonable rate of $1.99 per slice. At that price you could afford an entire pizza for less than some major chains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YV0BG_0kf8pm4g00

Food Court Hot Dog and Soda

There are probably few places anywhere where you can purchase a hot dog and a soda for under $2, but Costco remains committed to keeping this combo at the low price of $1.50, and has for years.

According to a Mental Floss article from 2018, the Jelinek had implored owner Jim Sinegal to raise the price, saying, "We are losing our rear ends." Sinegal's response, according to Jelinek was, "If you raise (the price of) the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out."

So the combo remains at a historic low in order to keep customers -- and Jim -- happy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Costco Items That May Never Rise in Price

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
236K+
Followers
17K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy