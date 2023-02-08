Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday

A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks.

What options will you have at the cashless Creek Turnpike tolls?

In August , the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay cashless tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa, which creates a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes and stops at a toll booth.

PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the OTA to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers get lower toll rates.

The next turnpikes to convert to PlatePay are the Cherokee, Muskogee, Indian Nation, Will Rogers and Turner turnpikes.