Cleveland, OH

Ohio EMA Announces $350,000 in Reimbursements Under State Disaster Relief Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick today announced the first reimbursements of over $350,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) for three counties impacted by severe storms in February and May last year. Two Harrison County communities impacted by flooding on Feb. 17-18...
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Feb 10, 2023

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Feb 10, 2023. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) • Suspicious vehicle – West Rambo St. • A 51 yr. old male from Danville was issued a traffic citation for speed. February 2. • During a traffic stop marijuana and drug paraphernalia were...
DANVILLE, OH

