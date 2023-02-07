ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class

Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods

Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur, Dionysus, Barkus: See maps, highlights

On Super Bowl Sunday, a trio of Uptown New Orleans parades kicks off at 11 a.m. "The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents The Gems of Femmenation" is the theme of the 1,200-member club’s 10th parade, which features 25 floats. As Muses has her signature shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features bejeweled compacts. Retired Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson of the Louisiana Supreme Court is honored as grand marshal.
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

Family Gras weekend wraps up in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Krewe of MadHatters rounded out a weekend of music, parades and fun at Jefferson Parish Family Gras. This year’s MadHatter, Vince Vance, performed Friday. Saturday, crowds gathered for Rick Springfield. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the grand marshal. He was accompanied by members of the USS Louisiana. Paradegoers said, they […]
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

Family Gras Kicks Off Today

Family Gras is a FREE event that features the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, cuisine, local art, a kids' court, and outdoor concerts by national artists as well as Louisiana favorites!
METAIRIE, LA
Tina Howell

BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe

Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Shrimp & Grits and More Comes to CityWalk for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 takes place primarily at Universal Studios Florida, but this year, three food booths are available at CityWalk. This booth serves shrimp & grits, Yakamein, and drinks. Menu for CityWalk New Orleans Booth at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023...
FLORIDA STATE
an17.com

Holly & Smith Architects designs Chapter IV Restaurant by Chef "Dook" Chase in NOLA

Downtown New Orleans has a new restaurant spot, and it was designed by Hammond architects. Chapter IV by Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV held a ribbon cutting on January 9. Located at 1315 Gravier Avenue on the first floor of the Thirteen15 Building, the restaurant provides a light-filled and art-filled environment for guests. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the restaurant will feature modern Creole dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, all with a nod to the past. “Dook” Chase is the fourth-generation son of the Chase family, known as the first family of New Orleans Creole cuisine, and the grandson of the late Leah Chase. Chase stated at the ribbon cutting, “Chapter IV is a celebration and appreciation of those generations that came before us. Many of you know, as stated, I am part of the fourth generation. I am only able to do what I do because of the love, support, mentorship, guidance, and hard work of those generations that came before me...building the foundation from those shoulders that we can stand on. I not only want to celebrate that through the name and the food, but I want to celebrate that through the art. Each piece on the wall will tell a story.”
CREOLE, LA
houmatimes.com

PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius

The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route. Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

mardiparades.tam.021523

Carnival kicked into high gear across St. Tammany Parish on the weekend with six parades rolling (or floating) through our streets. Eve started things off in Mandeville on Feb. 10 and was followed on Feb. 11 by the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne dog parade in Slidell, the Krewe of Tchefuncte boat parade in Madisonville and the Mystic Krewe of Olympia in Covington. On Feb. 12, the Krewe of Dionysus rolled in Slidell and the eclectic Push Mow parade went off in Abita Springs.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

