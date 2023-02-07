Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parades are happening!
Kicking things off at 11:30am this morning the 10th Anniversary edition of the Krewe of Femme Fatales and their 1200 members’ kickoff a 35-float parade in Uptown.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class
Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
WWL-TV
Mardi Gras' newest hustlers are making money holding spots on the parade route
NEW ORLEANS — Some do it for their family, some do it for the throws, but for others – holding a spot on the parade route is a grind. And nobody does it better than Freebird Dittmar. “Gonna have to start petitioning to have Mardi Gras three times...
Clayton News Daily
17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods
Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur: Schedule, route, how to watch Sunday parades
Three parades roll this morning as Carnival parading season continues. Catch the krewes of Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. and you can watch in...
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur, Dionysus, Barkus: See maps, highlights
On Super Bowl Sunday, a trio of Uptown New Orleans parades kicks off at 11 a.m. "The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents The Gems of Femmenation" is the theme of the 1,200-member club’s 10th parade, which features 25 floats. As Muses has her signature shoes and Nyx has purses, Femme Fatale features bejeweled compacts. Retired Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson of the Louisiana Supreme Court is honored as grand marshal.
Family Gras weekend wraps up in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Krewe of MadHatters rounded out a weekend of music, parades and fun at Jefferson Parish Family Gras. This year’s MadHatter, Vince Vance, performed Friday. Saturday, crowds gathered for Rick Springfield. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the grand marshal. He was accompanied by members of the USS Louisiana. Paradegoers said, they […]
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras house floats are back. How did the pandemic activity become a city tradition?
One pandemic-era tradition has proven it’s here to stay. The house float craze is back in full force in the Crescent City, and streets are already lined with elaborately decorated homes showing off the carnival culture. The house float phenomenon started at the height of the pandemic, when New...
NOLA.com
Pontchartrain, Choctaw, Freret: Schedule, routes, how to watch Saturday afternoon parades
Mardi Gras parading continues today with krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Freret rolling during our 1 p.m. broadcast. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam, which you can watch in the player above and on Twitter, Youtube and Facebook. The Parade Cam broadcast will be...
Family Gras Kicks Off Today
Family Gras is a FREE event that features the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, cuisine, local art, a kids' court, and outdoor concerts by national artists as well as Louisiana favorites!
NOLA.com
With over 700 punchlines sent in, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!
We received 732 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. What a parade of funny! We don’t usually go with long punchlines, but our winner perfectly captured the chaos, hilarity and logistics needed to maneuver through all the fun. We’ve all been there!! Great job. As always,...
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe
Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Shrimp & Grits and More Comes to CityWalk for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 takes place primarily at Universal Studios Florida, but this year, three food booths are available at CityWalk. This booth serves shrimp & grits, Yakamein, and drinks. Menu for CityWalk New Orleans Booth at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023...
an17.com
Holly & Smith Architects designs Chapter IV Restaurant by Chef "Dook" Chase in NOLA
Downtown New Orleans has a new restaurant spot, and it was designed by Hammond architects. Chapter IV by Chef Edgar “Dook” Chase, IV held a ribbon cutting on January 9. Located at 1315 Gravier Avenue on the first floor of the Thirteen15 Building, the restaurant provides a light-filled and art-filled environment for guests. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the restaurant will feature modern Creole dishes and hand-crafted cocktails, all with a nod to the past. “Dook” Chase is the fourth-generation son of the Chase family, known as the first family of New Orleans Creole cuisine, and the grandson of the late Leah Chase. Chase stated at the ribbon cutting, “Chapter IV is a celebration and appreciation of those generations that came before us. Many of you know, as stated, I am part of the fourth generation. I am only able to do what I do because of the love, support, mentorship, guidance, and hard work of those generations that came before me...building the foundation from those shoulders that we can stand on. I not only want to celebrate that through the name and the food, but I want to celebrate that through the art. Each piece on the wall will tell a story.”
Zatarain’s feeds the Tremé just in time for Carnival
Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is feeding the Tremé with their famous jambalaya recipe just in time for Mardi Gras.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius
The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route. Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.
NOLA.com
Barkus will bring 1,000-plus canines, and their people, to the Quarter: See map, times
More than 1,000 dogs will join the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in celebrating 30 years of parading through the French Quarter with the theme "Top Dogs: Barkus to the Rescue" on Sunday (Feb. 12) as they continue their mission of having fun and helping homeless pets get adopted. The pre-parade...
NOLA.com
mardiparades.tam.021523
Carnival kicked into high gear across St. Tammany Parish on the weekend with six parades rolling (or floating) through our streets. Eve started things off in Mandeville on Feb. 10 and was followed on Feb. 11 by the Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne dog parade in Slidell, the Krewe of Tchefuncte boat parade in Madisonville and the Mystic Krewe of Olympia in Covington. On Feb. 12, the Krewe of Dionysus rolled in Slidell and the eclectic Push Mow parade went off in Abita Springs.
theadvocate.com
Urban South Brewery teams up with Dong Phuong Bakery for king cake beer
King cake lovers looking to get an extra fix before the season ends are in luck. Urban South Brewery has teamed up with Dong Phuong Bakery to can up the cinnamon and cream cheese flavors of Mardi Gras. The brewery and taproom at 1645 Tchoupitoulas St. says their classic "Carnival...
Comments / 0