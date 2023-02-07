Read full article on original website
Related
Kardea Brown’s Chewies Recipe
You can’t talk about classic Gullah food without mentioning some of the sweet stuff! Chewies, which look like sugar-dusted brownies but taste like rich molasses, are a sweet-lover’s dream. These delicious bars are made with many familiar baking ingredients and get a lovely crunch from the chopped pecans. You can only imagine the amazing aromas that’ll be coming from your kitchen once you get these in the oven!
M&Ms Kicks Out Maya Rudolph, Brings Back the Original Candies After Super Bowl Fiasco
It looks like the M&M spokescandies are back after the candy company revealed that they would be retiring them in favor of Maya Rudolph. Rudolph appeared in a few commercials as the new spokesperson and revealed her new Ma&ya's clam candy. There were a few Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big reveal, and ...
How to Cut Cabbage for Any Recipe
How you cut cabbage depends on the type of recipe you want to cook. Although we’ve seen a few creative ways to cut cabbage, there are two essential techniques that you can use for just about any recipe. The first way to cut cabbage is into wedges — with or without their cores. The second way to cut cabbage is to shred it into thin strips, using either a sharp chef’s knife or a mandoline slicer.
I Tried the “Before-Bed” Bagel and It Almost Delivered a Good Bagel
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Because I grew up on Long Island, New York, and have spent a portion of my adult life in Brooklyn, I never needed to make my own bagels. Good bagels were easy to come by and a fact that I took for granted whenever I moved away — to college in Delaware, then culinary school in Boston, and now in upstate New York where I currently reside. I’ve tried a bagel here and there and while they scratch that itch, they can’t compare to the bagels I grew up with.
Who Is Edna Lewis? Here Are 5 Things to Know About the Grande Dame of Southern Cooking.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. To speak about Southern cooking and not mention Edna Lewis would be criminal. She was never on television, nor did she gain the title of “Celebrity Chef” through the means of modern-day methods, but that can’t shake the mark she left on Black food culture and the ways Americans cook in general.
How to Toast Shredded Coconut (3 Different Techniques)
Shredded coconut is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to baked goods like muffins,. , and cookies. We also love it sprinkled on yogurt bowls and smoothies, and stirred into granola. But if you’re baking with shredded coconut straight from the bag, you’re not using it to its full potential. Learning how to toast coconut until it turns golden-brown and fragrant is a game-changing skill.
Fancy No-Bake Chocolate Caramel Tart
In the world of chocolate desserts, there’s nothing more impressive than a classic chocolate caramel tart. A tender crust filled with gooey caramel and topped with a glossy chocolate ganache is pure decadence, but making it at home can be quite the process; it’s not something you can easily whip up. That’s why I created this recipe, which forgoes the shortbread crust in place of a no-bake version and swaps out the homemade caramel for a clever shortcut version that’s equally as delicious. It’s an impressive dessert that looks as fancy as anything you would find at a restaurant.
This Versatile Dutch Oven Gets Its Secret Power from French Clay
Emily Saladino is a New York-based writer, editor, and recipe developer. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Bloomberg, BBC, Travel + Leisure, and Wine Enthusiast, where she serves as Managing Editor and reviews wines from Greece. She studied Culinary Arts at International Culinary Center and holds Level II Certification from Wine & Spirit Education Trust. She's also worked as a bartender, line cook, and recipe tester for cookbooks and other publications.
Pamela Anderson Is Hosting a New Plant-Based Cooking Show
Step aside, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri — there’s a new celebrity cooking-show host in town. Pamela Anderson is set to host a new show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love, for Food Network Canada. Brought to you by Fireworks Media Group for Corus Studios, the new series comes after her successful HGTV Canada home-renovation series, Pamela’s Garden of Eden.
How Saturday Morning Waffles Became a Treasured Family Tradition and the Way We Show Love Year-Round
While you probably associate traditions with the busy holiday season — the parties, the gingerbread house contests, and that one special casserole you make every Christmas morning — traditions aren’t reserved for only certain times of year. No matter when they occur or what they are, family...
This Little-Known French Pastry Is the Beautiful Love Child of a Chocolate Croissant and French Toast
As much as cooking is my passion and my job, I’m also a busy mom, so I am always on the lookout for quick and delicious recipes that taste like they’ve taken hours. When I saw the recipe for chocolate bostock on TikTok from Hailee Catalano of Cafe Hailee, it piqued my interest — I could see myself gaining breakfast brownie points!
Pretzel Pillows with Bird’s Eye Chili Cheese Dip
Pretzel bites are small, cute, and crowd-pleasing. They’re kind of like the snack version of kitten videos. This dough is simple and straightforward, with minimal ingredients and uncomplicated bread mixing techniques. And because it only needs to rise once, the process is surprisingly fast and easy. Rather than dealing with fussy pretzel-twisting, you’re just cutting the dough rope into small bites — or, as I like to call them, pretzel pillows. Even my toddler was able to help!
The Kitchn
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0