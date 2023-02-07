ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Kitchn

Kardea Brown’s Chewies Recipe

You can’t talk about classic Gullah food without mentioning some of the sweet stuff! Chewies, which look like sugar-dusted brownies but taste like rich molasses, are a sweet-lover’s dream. These delicious bars are made with many familiar baking ingredients and get a lovely crunch from the chopped pecans. You can only imagine the amazing aromas that’ll be coming from your kitchen once you get these in the oven!
How to Cut Cabbage for Any Recipe

How you cut cabbage depends on the type of recipe you want to cook. Although we’ve seen a few creative ways to cut cabbage, there are two essential techniques that you can use for just about any recipe. The first way to cut cabbage is into wedges — with or without their cores. The second way to cut cabbage is to shred it into thin strips, using either a sharp chef’s knife or a mandoline slicer.
I Tried the “Before-Bed” Bagel and It Almost Delivered a Good Bagel

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Because I grew up on Long Island, New York, and have spent a portion of my adult life in Brooklyn, I never needed to make my own bagels. Good bagels were easy to come by and a fact that I took for granted whenever I moved away — to college in Delaware, then culinary school in Boston, and now in upstate New York where I currently reside. I’ve tried a bagel here and there and while they scratch that itch, they can’t compare to the bagels I grew up with.
Who Is Edna Lewis? Here Are 5 Things to Know About the Grande Dame of Southern Cooking.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. To speak about Southern cooking and not mention Edna Lewis would be criminal. She was never on television, nor did she gain the title of “Celebrity Chef” through the means of modern-day methods, but that can’t shake the mark she left on Black food culture and the ways Americans cook in general.
How to Toast Shredded Coconut (3 Different Techniques)

Shredded coconut is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to baked goods like muffins,. , and cookies. We also love it sprinkled on yogurt bowls and smoothies, and stirred into granola. But if you’re baking with shredded coconut straight from the bag, you’re not using it to its full potential. Learning how to toast coconut until it turns golden-brown and fragrant is a game-changing skill.
Fancy No-Bake Chocolate Caramel Tart

In the world of chocolate desserts, there’s nothing more impressive than a classic chocolate caramel tart. A tender crust filled with gooey caramel and topped with a glossy chocolate ganache is pure decadence, but making it at home can be quite the process; it’s not something you can easily whip up. That’s why I created this recipe, which forgoes the shortbread crust in place of a no-bake version and swaps out the homemade caramel for a clever shortcut version that’s equally as delicious. It’s an impressive dessert that looks as fancy as anything you would find at a restaurant.
This Versatile Dutch Oven Gets Its Secret Power from French Clay

Emily Saladino is a New York-based writer, editor, and recipe developer. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Bloomberg, BBC, Travel + Leisure, and Wine Enthusiast, where she serves as Managing Editor and reviews wines from Greece. She studied Culinary Arts at International Culinary Center and holds Level II Certification from Wine & Spirit Education Trust. She's also worked as a bartender, line cook, and recipe tester for cookbooks and other publications.
Pamela Anderson Is Hosting a New Plant-Based Cooking Show

Step aside, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri — there’s a new celebrity cooking-show host in town. Pamela Anderson is set to host a new show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love, for Food Network Canada. Brought to you by Fireworks Media Group for Corus Studios, the new series comes after her successful HGTV Canada home-renovation series, Pamela’s Garden of Eden.
Pretzel Pillows with Bird’s Eye Chili Cheese Dip

Pretzel bites are small, cute, and crowd-pleasing. They’re kind of like the snack version of kitten videos. This dough is simple and straightforward, with minimal ingredients and uncomplicated bread mixing techniques. And because it only needs to rise once, the process is surprisingly fast and easy. Rather than dealing with fussy pretzel-twisting, you’re just cutting the dough rope into small bites — or, as I like to call them, pretzel pillows. Even my toddler was able to help!
