Phoenix, AZ

fox29.com

Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses after he was reportedly caught streaking - although partially clothed - at the WM Phoenix Open. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors

A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
MESA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as chilly temps return to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday in Arizona. A low-pressure system moves into the valley Monday with cooler temperatures and a 20% chance of light rain. Another stronger system moves in on Tuesday with windy conditions and a 30% chance of rain. High winds will cause blowing dust and the potential for hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday. Expect wind gusts of 40-45 mph and much colder air on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ

