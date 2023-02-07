Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime PerformanceEveryday EntertainmentGlendale, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Related
Private Planes Flock to Arizona for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open
The combination of the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open patrons isn’t just causing major upheaval to the region on the ground — it’s also causing traffic in the air with a high volume of private planes. Throughout the week, metro Phoenix airports will see over 4,000...
fox29.com
Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses after he was reportedly caught streaking - although partially clothed - at the WM Phoenix Open. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM...
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
fox10phoenix.com
Box of puppies left at Heidi's Village in Phoenix: 'More and more common'
A box of abandoned puppies remains a mystery as no one knows where they came from after they were dropped off at Heidi's Village. FOX 10's Anita Roman talked to them about what they need people to do if they have to give up their animals.
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
Phoenix police investigating death of man while in custody
Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death of a man while in custody Saturday night.
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
Hot Dog! Another Dog Haus Biergarten to Open This Spring
This will be the fourth franchise of the award-winning guilt-free concept in the Phoenix area.
Recognize this truck? Police looking for driver who struck, killed juvenile in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a driver who struck and killed a juvenile in west Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix police said the deadly incident happened around 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. The juvenile was found lying in the roadway in critical...
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as chilly temps return to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday in Arizona. A low-pressure system moves into the valley Monday with cooler temperatures and a 20% chance of light rain. Another stronger system moves in on Tuesday with windy conditions and a 30% chance of rain. High winds will cause blowing dust and the potential for hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday. Expect wind gusts of 40-45 mph and much colder air on Tuesday.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
ABC 15 News
Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
Comments / 0