Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa
Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
OnlyInYourState
This Popular Iowa Sports Park May Be Home To The Next State Park
Sleepy Hollow Sports Park is a Des Moines institution, offering winter recreation for those who want to go skiing and tubing without heading to one of the big ski resorts. During the warmer months, it becomes an event facility, hosting a popular renaissance faire as well as offering opportunities for water recreation. But this year, the fun stopped at Sleepy Hollow. Don’t worry, it hasn’t gone out of business – it’s been acquired by Polk County to be transformed into a new park in Iowa. Sleepy Hollow under new management will still offer all the winter fun you’ve come to expect, but it’ll be coming with some amazing new features that will transform it into more of a year-round recreation destination. The transformation is underway, and winter 2023 in Des Moines is going to be incredible.
who13.com
Iowa's governor ups national profile
AM Forecast 2-12-23 Mild and dry weather is here today and tomorrow before the forecast turns more active. Super Bowl pushes chicken wing restaurants to the …. When you think of foods to eat while watching football, chicken wings probably flew to the top of your mind. However, they can be hard to get during the biggest football game of the year, unless you think ahead.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]
In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
1230kfjb.com
Photo of ISU Van in front of Marijuana Dispensary
A picture of an Iowa State University vehicle parked in front of a Colorado marijuana dispensary has the school’s lacrosse team in trouble. The ISU Lacrosse team lost its travel privileges because of the picture. But their advocate says Iowa state violated the team’s free speech rights. The Lacrosse team was traveling to Colorado Springs for a game. They say they innocently parked there to eat lunch at a nearby restaurant. They say they did not go into the legal dispensary. Zach Greenburg, advocate for the team, says ISU saw the pictures and punished the team when members returned to Ames. ISU rescinded the use of university vehicles for game travel. Greenburg says ISU didn’t even give the Lacrosse team a hearing or ask about the true facts. Greenburg has sent a Feb. 17 deadline for ISU to respond and hopes to fix the issue without litigation, ISU has confirmed they have received the letter.
tourcounsel.com
North Grand Mall | Shopping center in Ames, Iowa
North Grand Mall is a 340,000-square-foot (32,000 m2) shopping center serving the city of Ames, Iowa. In 2006, plans were announced for a $30 million renovation and expansion. In 2004, a farmers' market operated at the mall. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Gap, Shoe Carnival, TJ Maxx, North Grand Cinema, Milroy's Tuxedos, rue21, Happy Nails, Verizon, Teikiatsu Judo, Aveda, Buckle, and JCPenney. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once DressBarn and Younkers. Sears announced its closure in late 2008.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Iowa State Lacrosse Team Can No Longer Travel Because Of This Photo
*The Featured Image Is Not The Photo In This Article*. Puff, Puff, Banned. The Iowa State lacrosse team appears to have lost its privilege to travel for games when a University vehicle appeared in a photo, in a location, it shouldn't have been. Iowa State wasn't a fan of having one of their school vehicles parked and photographed next to a marijuana dispensary.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Des Moines Comic Con Brings In Iowa Star And Other Big Names
Des Moines Comic Con is coming back for another year!. Last year, Iowa had its very own and very first Comic Con. Iowa Comic Con, now called Des Moines Comic Con, began last year as a celebration of fandom and all things comic book related. This year, the event is...
Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game
I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
KCCI.com
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2