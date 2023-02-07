ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Alabama Crimson Tide News: Super Bowl drama and Bama Hoops no. 1?

Four former Alabama Crimson Tide football players fell just short of winning the Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35. Although this was a heartbreaking loss, the former Alabama players did their part. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, in particular, assumed starring roles in the game.
Chicago Bears Draft: This late-round WR target could prove lethal

There are few certainties each year when the NFL offseason goes into full effect, but this year there are a couple of things we can count on the Chicago Bears to do. One thing, for sure, is that the Bears are going to address the wide receiver position. Last year, trading for Chase Claypool was a start to addressing the position. But, the Bears still have a long way to go. Behind Claypool and Darnell Mooney, there isn’t a true, proven name.
Detroit Pistons: Deadline looms for Saddiq Bey trade

The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are learning a lesson about the dangers of procrastination. The four teams pulled of a trade in the last minutes of the trade deadline that ended up sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, Kevin Knox and picks to the Trail Blazers, Gary Payton II to the Warriors and James Wiseman to the Pistons.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
