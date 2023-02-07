Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Hurricanes news: Football SB presence, MBB at UNC, WBB loses at Duke,
The Miami Hurricanes had a presence at LVII with running back Jarrett Payton who was the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year slightly before kickoff. Former Miami tight end Greg Olson who was the analyst and his play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardi called their first Super Bowl.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons
The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Lakers buyout candidates: 5 best possible options to bolster roster
The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of trades at the NBA trade deadline that not only improved the roster talent-wise but made the roster younger in the process. With more clarity for this summer as well, it was a home run for Rob Pelinka and co. With 14 players...
Alabama Crimson Tide News: Super Bowl drama and Bama Hoops no. 1?
Four former Alabama Crimson Tide football players fell just short of winning the Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35. Although this was a heartbreaking loss, the former Alabama players did their part. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, in particular, assumed starring roles in the game.
Chicago Bears Draft: This late-round WR target could prove lethal
There are few certainties each year when the NFL offseason goes into full effect, but this year there are a couple of things we can count on the Chicago Bears to do. One thing, for sure, is that the Bears are going to address the wide receiver position. Last year, trading for Chase Claypool was a start to addressing the position. But, the Bears still have a long way to go. Behind Claypool and Darnell Mooney, there isn’t a true, proven name.
Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup, depth chart with James Wiseman
The Detroit Pistons surprised some fans at yesterday’s trade deadline by trading Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Warriors for James Wiseman. Although Bey being dealt wasn’t completely surprising, as his name had been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks, the return was, as Wiseman adds another center to a team that already has three young ones.
Detroit Pistons: Deadline looms for Saddiq Bey trade
The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are learning a lesson about the dangers of procrastination. The four teams pulled of a trade in the last minutes of the trade deadline that ended up sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, Kevin Knox and picks to the Trail Blazers, Gary Payton II to the Warriors and James Wiseman to the Pistons.
Is James Wiseman playing tonight? Latest update for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made one fairly low impact move at the trade deadline, swapping Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox for James Wiseman, though by some of the reactions you’d think this trade shook the foundations of the NBA. With all of the commotion of the trade deadline, people seem...
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0