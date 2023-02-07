Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kjluradio.com
Husband of Wooldridge mayor sentenced for threatening neighbors with racial slurs & threats of death
A Cooper County man is sentenced for threatening his neighbors for playing loud music. Perry Murphy pleaded guilty last December to harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten another. He was sentenced this past week to 120 days in jail. Murphy is the husband of Wooldridge mayor, Kelly Murphy. The incident...
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries when he's struck by truck south of Sedalia
A Benton County man is seriously injured when he’s struck by a pickup truck while walking in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Devin Miller, 26, of Warsaw, was walking along Highway 65 just south of Sedalia on Saturday night when he was hit. Miller was transported to University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
kjluradio.com
Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia
A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Murder charge dismissed against man accused of shooting outside Vibez Lounge
Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting three years ago outside a Columbia nightclub. The Boone County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirms charges against Curtis Lewis were dismissed January 5, 2023. Lewis had been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Bunceton man seriously injured when he wrecks his truck near Boonville
A Cooper County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck just east of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Wesley Gander, 51, of Bunceton, was driving on Highway 98 Friday morning when he drove off the edge of the road, then overcorrected, causing his truck to overturn.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
kjluradio.com
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Missouri Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Sometimes a drive along the open road, especially when we don’t have a particular destination in mind, leads us somewhere we’d never expect. A funky little town in Missouri. An awe-inspiring Missouri botanical garden. Or maybe we happen upon an unassuming restaurant in Missouri that boasts a jam-packed parking lot, giving us an inkling that this is one place we want to check out.
Comments / 1