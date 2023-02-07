ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man

A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Warsaw man suffers serious injuries when he's struck by truck south of Sedalia

A Benton County man is seriously injured when he’s struck by a pickup truck while walking in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Devin Miller, 26, of Warsaw, was walking along Highway 65 just south of Sedalia on Saturday night when he was hit. Miller was transported to University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia

A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
IBERIA, MO
kmmo.com

AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Murder charge dismissed against man accused of shooting outside Vibez Lounge

Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting three years ago outside a Columbia nightclub. The Boone County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirms charges against Curtis Lewis were dismissed January 5, 2023. Lewis had been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Bunceton man seriously injured when he wrecks his truck near Boonville

A Cooper County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck just east of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Wesley Gander, 51, of Bunceton, was driving on Highway 98 Friday morning when he drove off the edge of the road, then overcorrected, causing his truck to overturn.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests

Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn

A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County

UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday

A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled

An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Missouri Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Sometimes a drive along the open road, especially when we don’t have a particular destination in mind, leads us somewhere we’d never expect. A funky little town in Missouri. An awe-inspiring Missouri botanical garden. Or maybe we happen upon an unassuming restaurant in Missouri that boasts a jam-packed parking lot, giving us an inkling that this is one place we want to check out.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy