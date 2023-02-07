ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history. With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became the first team in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos in which both teams scored a TD on their opening drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 2.0: Poles gets star, bolsters offense

With the Kanas City Chiefs bathing in confetti after their 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII, the NFL's attention now turns to the offseason -- one that will run through the Bears. With almost $100 million in salary cap space and eight picks, including the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Ryan Poles has the ammunition to shape the roster how he sees fit.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Kelce enjoys snack while brother Travis Kelce scores touchdown

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles did what most people do early in the Super Bowl: have a snack. There are, of course, a few differences. Most people are sitting on the couch. Kelce was sitting on the sideline. Most snack on chips, wings or pigs in a blanket. Kelce was eating a protein bar. Most watch the game with family. Kelce was watching a member of his score a touchdown for the opposing team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Chiefs' Allegretti, Chicago-area native, welcomes twins before Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti, a Frankfort native, was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy wins Super Bowl with Chiefs

Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl champion. The former Bears head coach earned his first ring as the quarterbacks coach/senior assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. It felt like the Bears had legit Super Bowl aspirations in 2018, his first season leading the team. The defense played lights out all year, and they had a penchant for finding ways to win close games against good teams. But the Bears’ postseason run ended before it really got going, when they sputtered against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Coincidentally, Nagy got his revenge against the Eagles for his first Lombardi Trophy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy