Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Damar Hamlin stepped back onto the football field on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills safety made an appearance at the Super Bowl prior to the start of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The 24-year-old Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a...
What Travis, Jason Kelce told each other after Chiefs' Super Bowl win
The winner of the Kelce Bowl was the younger brother. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The matchup marked the first time a pair of brothers squared off in the Big Game. And...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
How is the Super Bowl MVP chosen? What to know about the award
The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware that will be awarded at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The most valuable player from the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium will take home the Pete Rozelle Trophy. An MVP has been honored...
Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history. With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became the first team in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos in which both teams scored a TD on their opening drive.
Kelly Clarkson and Kirk Cousins sing 'Since You've Been Gone' Tom Brady edition
Kelly Clarkson made a statement as the first woman to host the NFL Honors on Thursday night. Minnesota Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins walked on the stage with a chain of bling around his neck and joined the Grammy-award winning singer to perform a hilarious rendition of "Since You've Been Gone" in honor of Tom Brady.
Twitter goes wild after Rihanna's riveting halftime performance
Super Bowl LVII is underway between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Rihanna's “interrupted by a football game” concert is complete. And what a show it was. The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to the stage for this year's...
See Donna Kelce's gameday outfit as sons square off in Super Bowl
Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown. One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 2.0: Poles gets star, bolsters offense
With the Kanas City Chiefs bathing in confetti after their 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII, the NFL's attention now turns to the offseason -- one that will run through the Bears. With almost $100 million in salary cap space and eight picks, including the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Ryan Poles has the ammunition to shape the roster how he sees fit.
Jason Kelce enjoys snack while brother Travis Kelce scores touchdown
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles did what most people do early in the Super Bowl: have a snack. There are, of course, a few differences. Most people are sitting on the couch. Kelce was sitting on the sideline. Most snack on chips, wings or pigs in a blanket. Kelce was eating a protein bar. Most watch the game with family. Kelce was watching a member of his score a touchdown for the opposing team.
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid?
Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made throughout the NFL regular season, players get a nice payday for reaching the championship game. But how...
Kadarius Toney sets Super Bowl record with amazing punt return
Kadarius Toney caught a punt and was quickly surrounded by Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver managed to not only escape but run for a 65 yard punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history, during a 38-35 win over the Eagles. Toney caught the punt at the...
Chiefs' Allegretti, Chicago-area native, welcomes twins before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti, a Frankfort native, was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Should Bears trade Fields? Ex-NFL GM Dimitroff gives his take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
Leaf pinpoints underrated part of Fields' Year 2 success
PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
Matt Nagy wins Super Bowl with Chiefs
Matt Nagy is a Super Bowl champion. The former Bears head coach earned his first ring as the quarterbacks coach/senior assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. It felt like the Bears had legit Super Bowl aspirations in 2018, his first season leading the team. The defense played lights out all year, and they had a penchant for finding ways to win close games against good teams. But the Bears’ postseason run ended before it really got going, when they sputtered against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Coincidentally, Nagy got his revenge against the Eagles for his first Lombardi Trophy.
