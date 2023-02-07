Read full article on original website
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
Mexico man sentenced to seven years in prison for two drug-related cases involving methamphetamine
An Audrain County man is sentenced to a total of seven years in prison for two separate drug-related cases from 2021. Elliot Kitson, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Monday, February 6 to possession of a controlled substance. That arrest happened in June after an informant contacted the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department to report Kitson was distributing methamphetamine. When officers arrested him, they found 73 grams of meth hidden in his waistband.
Murder charge dismissed against man accused of shooting outside Vibez Lounge
Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting three years ago outside a Columbia nightclub. The Boone County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirms charges against Curtis Lewis were dismissed January 5, 2023. Lewis had been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Boone County Sheriff's Office said one man was seriously injured with gunshot wounds when deputies responded to the 700 block of Demaret Drive Saturday morning. After investigating, the sheriff's office believes the shooting happened during an illegal marijuana sale. From talking to witnesses, the sheriff's office said several rounds The post One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
Cars stolen, windows broken in Kirkwood crime spree
Police have arrested one man accused of stealing cars and breaking windows in a one-day crime spree in Kirkwood.
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia
A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
Stabbing victim found along Highway 63 in Columbia
A woman with stab wounds is found early Friday morning in Columbia along Highway 63. The Columbia Police Department reports the woman was found around 6 a.m. along the side of southbound 63, just north of the I-70 connector. She appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Jefferson City man with a history of violent criminal behavior is sentenced to federal prison. Malik Miller, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller was arrested...
Jeff City Man Faces 15 Years In Federal Prison
A 25-year-old Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Malik Rashod Miller was arrested at a Jeff City back in October of 2021 and, at the time, was in possession of meth, cocaine and a loaded 38-special.
Cuba Man Avoids Jury Trial After Pleading Guilty – To Serve 60 Day Shock Sentence
A 48-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri, avoids a jury trial and is currently serving a 60-day shock sentence after entering a guilty plea late last month in Laclede County in connection to a fatal DWI accident in April of 2018. Brock Aaron Turner had been accused of being the driver...
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
