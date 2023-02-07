ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

A.J. Puk trade reminder of something Miami Marlins refuse to do

After Saturday’s A.J. Puk trade, the Miami Marlins hope to benefit from Oakland doing something that Miami has continuously refused to do. The Miami Marlins have been extremely active the past couple months, upgrading their roster with a series of minor and major moves all bent on making them much more competitive in 2023.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections

The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

4 free agents the Eagles should happily let leave

The Philadelphia Eagles sole focus on Sunday, February 12th is winning the Super Bowl. On February 13th, just like everyone else, the offseason begins. The Philadelphia Eagles were the rare team that was basically the best team in football from wire to wire. They dominated the NFC East despite the odds originally declaring them underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys (which was a rare Vegas miss). They made it all the way to the Super Bowl, the promised land, and they did it on the backs of its players.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season

The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

