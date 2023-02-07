Read full article on original website
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia
A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
kjluradio.com
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries when he's struck by truck south of Sedalia
A Benton County man is seriously injured when he’s struck by a pickup truck while walking in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Devin Miller, 26, of Warsaw, was walking along Highway 65 just south of Sedalia on Saturday night when he was hit. Miller was transported to University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
kjluradio.com
Bunceton man seriously injured when he wrecks his truck near Boonville
A Cooper County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck just east of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Wesley Gander, 51, of Bunceton, was driving on Highway 98 Friday morning when he drove off the edge of the road, then overcorrected, causing his truck to overturn.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
kjluradio.com
Randolph County garage destoryed in fire, home saved
A garage in Randolph County is destroyed by fire, but the nearby home is saved. The Westran Fire Protection District says crews were called to a large garage fire south of Clifton Hill around 12:30 yesterday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from the garage, which was close to a home. Crews were able to put the fire out, and prevent it from spreading to the home, but the garage was a total loss.
KMZU
Fulton residents injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two Fulton residents were injured in a Callaway County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Brandon Fennel left the right side of Highway 96, a quarter of a mile west of County Road 469. The truck struck two mailboxes, overcorrected, struck a culvert and became airborne.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man seriously injured trying to avoid deer in road in Monroe County
An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash while about 20 miles north of his hometown when he tries to avoid hitting a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayone Evans, 23, of Mexico, was driving on Route O, about three-and-a-half miles southeast of Santa Fe, this morning, when he swerved to miss a deer on the road. Troopers say Evans then overcorrected, ran off the side of the road, and hit an embankment.
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
933kwto.com
Body Found in I-44 Median Identified
The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
kjluradio.com
Moberly man arrested after five-hour police stand off Wednesday morning
A Randolph County man is taken into custody following an almost five-hour police standoff. The Moberly Police Department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning at the home of Cornell Luchien on Myra Street. He was wanted for multiple active warrants for his arrest, and for fleeing in a motor vehicle from Moberly officers in January.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Murder charge dismissed against man accused of shooting outside Vibez Lounge
Charges are dismissed against a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting three years ago outside a Columbia nightclub. The Boone County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirms charges against Curtis Lewis were dismissed January 5, 2023. Lewis had been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Husband of Wooldridge mayor sentenced for threatening neighbors with racial slurs & threats of death
A Cooper County man is sentenced for threatening his neighbors for playing loud music. Perry Murphy pleaded guilty last December to harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten another. He was sentenced this past week to 120 days in jail. Murphy is the husband of Wooldridge mayor, Kelly Murphy. The incident...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
