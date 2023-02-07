MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Several school districts are making schedule adjustments this coming Tuesday in order to accommodate the funeral of slain McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski. McKeesport Area School District students will learn remotely in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects. RELATED STORIES:Community holds candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean SluganskiRemembering Sean Sluganski: Fallen officer made big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall communityJohnathan Morris, man accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski, allegedly involved in previous violent incidentsThe South Allegheny School District will also have a flexible instruction day due to the anticipated traffic interruptions and delays. Lastly, Baldwin-Whitehall School District will also go remote following consultation with police who believe it would be unsafe to transport students during the proceedings. Sluganski was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday and another officer was wounded when they responded to a domestic call just after noon that day. The suspect was later identified as Johnathan Morris.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO