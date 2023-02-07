ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Elizabeth Forward High School

ELIZABETH, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at Elizabeth Forward High School on Weigles Hill Road in Elizabeth Sunday morning. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the school's auditorium, and multiple ladder trucks were on scene. The fire started just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
ELIZABETH, PA
wtae.com

Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating overnight shooting in West Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after an shooting early Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Allequippa Street and Kirkpatrick Street in the city's West Oakland neighborhood for the report of a male with a gunshot wound. Police found a man with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE

No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
tourcounsel.com

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

School districts adjust schedules to accommodate funeral of Sean Sluganski

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Several school districts are making schedule adjustments this coming Tuesday in order to accommodate the funeral of slain McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski. McKeesport Area School District students will learn remotely in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects. RELATED STORIES:Community holds candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean SluganskiRemembering Sean Sluganski: Fallen officer made big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall communityJohnathan Morris, man accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski, allegedly involved in previous violent incidentsThe South Allegheny School District will also have a flexible instruction day due to the anticipated traffic interruptions and delays. Lastly, Baldwin-Whitehall School District will also go remote following consultation with police who believe it would be unsafe to transport students during the proceedings.  Sluganski was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday and another officer was wounded when they responded to a domestic call just after noon that day. The suspect was later identified as Johnathan Morris. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs

The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Slain officers and toxic tragedies

A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Two McKeesport police officers shot, one fatally. This week on 'WTAE Listens,' we are looking into how the deaths of police officers and the aversion of an environmental catastrophe are impacting lives across our area. Watch 'WTAE Listens' in the video player above.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA

