Boil water advisory continues in some Pittsburgh neighborhoods
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced that some Pittsburgh neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil water advisory after an early morning power outage impacted a pump station.
Crews battle fire at Elizabeth Forward High School
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at Elizabeth Forward High School on Weigles Hill Road in Elizabeth Sunday morning. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the school's auditorium, and multiple ladder trucks were on scene. The fire started just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland
At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland.
Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
Greensburg eyes left-turn lane, gateway sign as work moves ahead for Main Street GetGo store
Crews continued work this week to demolish the former Family Video store in Greensburg and move earth at the site to prepare for construction of a new GetGo convenience store and gas station. The store is expected to occupy about 5,500 square feet along South Main Street, near the intersection...
Braddock man found in Allegheny River drowned, medical examiner finds
The cause and manner of death for a man found in the Allegheny River in August has been determined.
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Mourners honor slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski
Brittany Weaver of Monessen broke down in tears Sunday afternoon en route to pay her respects to slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. Sluganski, 32, of McKeesport was killed in the line of duty Feb. 6 while responding to a domestic/ mental health incident in the city. Weaver, 33, worked...
Pittsburgh police investigating overnight shooting in West Oakland
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after an shooting early Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital. Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Allequippa Street and Kirkpatrick Street in the city's West Oakland neighborhood for the report of a male with a gunshot wound. Police found a man with...
Police: Man in stable condition after Terrace Village shooting
Police said a man is in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Hill neighborhood. Pittsburgh police were called to the area of Allequippa and Kirkpatrick streets around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with wounds to his head and chest. EMS transported the...
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
Nurse hopes to fill community need by opening laundromat in New Kensington
A skating rink and a drive-in movie theater were on Raymone Thomas’ list of business ventures she considered pursuing in New Kensington. Ultimately, she settled on a laundromat. Seeing other skating rinks close in the area made her wonder whether one could work. She also worried about liability, safety...
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Wilkinsburg
A man is dead after he was shot in Wilkinsburg.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County on Valentine’s Day
Part of Monongalia County will not have power for part of Valentine's Day.
Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
School districts adjust schedules to accommodate funeral of Sean Sluganski
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Several school districts are making schedule adjustments this coming Tuesday in order to accommodate the funeral of slain McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski. McKeesport Area School District students will learn remotely in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects. RELATED STORIES:Community holds candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean SluganskiRemembering Sean Sluganski: Fallen officer made big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall communityJohnathan Morris, man accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski, allegedly involved in previous violent incidentsThe South Allegheny School District will also have a flexible instruction day due to the anticipated traffic interruptions and delays. Lastly, Baldwin-Whitehall School District will also go remote following consultation with police who believe it would be unsafe to transport students during the proceedings. Sluganski was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday and another officer was wounded when they responded to a domestic call just after noon that day. The suspect was later identified as Johnathan Morris.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs
The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
Allegheny Township woman accused of letting 3-year-old wander along busy road
An Allegheny Township woman who told police she didn’t know her 3-year-old left the house and walked a mile along a busy road to a Family Dollar store was ordered to stand trial. Micala Nicole Edinger, 26, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive, was held for court on...
'WTAE Listens': Slain officers and toxic tragedies
A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Two McKeesport police officers shot, one fatally. This week on 'WTAE Listens,' we are looking into how the deaths of police officers and the aversion of an environmental catastrophe are impacting lives across our area. Watch 'WTAE Listens' in the video player above.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
