Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO