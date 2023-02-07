ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs

In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ole Miss goes toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – No. 25 Ole Miss softball went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State and one of the top pitchers in the nation, falling 0-3 Sunday evening at Nancy Almaraz Field. Aynslie Furbush tossed an impressive 5.1 innings against the number three team in the country, giving the Rebels (2-2, 0-0 SEC) a chance to pull the upset. Unfortunately, the Cowgirls (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) held strong on defense to keep Ole Miss off the scoreboard.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Brad Brownell discusses Clemson's 91-71 loss to North Carolina

Following Clemson's 91-71 loss to North Carolina on Saturday, head coach Brad Brownell met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Congratulations to those guys, Hubert (Davis) and his staff and their team. They played great today. We knew today they were going to be highly motivated and play with great energy and togetherness, and they did. They shot the fire out of the ball, which always helps.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know

Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
OXFORD, MS

