247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Ny Carr junior highlights of 2024 4-star WR commitment
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County four-star Ny Carr is the longest-tenured commitment for Georgia in the 2024 class, having pledged to the Dawgs on July 7. The 6-foot, 170-pound rising junior chose Georgia over Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, and 17 other offers. Watch his junior highlights above. Carr is...
247Sports
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
247Sports
Ole Miss goes toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State in Mexico
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – No. 25 Ole Miss softball went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Oklahoma State and one of the top pitchers in the nation, falling 0-3 Sunday evening at Nancy Almaraz Field. Aynslie Furbush tossed an impressive 5.1 innings against the number three team in the country, giving the Rebels (2-2, 0-0 SEC) a chance to pull the upset. Unfortunately, the Cowgirls (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) held strong on defense to keep Ole Miss off the scoreboard.
247Sports
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Brad Brownell discusses Clemson's 91-71 loss to North Carolina
Following Clemson's 91-71 loss to North Carolina on Saturday, head coach Brad Brownell met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Congratulations to those guys, Hubert (Davis) and his staff and their team. They played great today. We knew today they were going to be highly motivated and play with great energy and togetherness, and they did. They shot the fire out of the ball, which always helps.
247Sports
Clemson vs. UNC basketball: Brad Brownell credits 'highly motivated' Tar Heels after Tigers' 91-71 loss
Clemson entered Saturday's game at UNC needing a win to keep pace with the top of the ACC men's basketball standings. Instead, the Tar Heels thumped the Tigers 91-71 and looked like the team that many projected North Carolina to be entering the 2022-23 season. "We knew today they were...
247Sports
Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know
Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
247Sports
Final weekend of Ole Miss baseball preseason intrasquads in the books. Who stood out?
Game week has officially begin for the defending national champions. The Rebels just put a bow on preseason intrasquad play ahead of their season opener this weekend. In the meantime, let's check out who stood out over the final preseason weekend. On Friday, the Rebels gave Hunter Elliott a bigger...
