ON THIS DAY IN 1861, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The president elect has spoken, and those who expected to find in his words an indication of his capacity to meet the crisis he helped to create will we fear be doomed to disappointment. His career towards Washington seems to resemble the royal progress of a provincial tour by the Emperor of France or the Queen of England. At Indianapolis, he delivered a brief speech in which he gave his opinion, that marching an army with hostile intent into South Carolina would be an invasion, and it would be coercion if the inhabitants were forced to submit; but, he asks, if the United States should merely hold and retake its own forts, collect duties, or withhold the mails, where they were habitually violated, would any or all of these things be invasion or coercion? His own opinion is that it would not be. But he must see that the recapture of those forts would produce civil war just as surely as marching an army into Southern territory and would unite the whole South in resistance.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO