Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Opinions on the BQE?

The infamous Brooklyn highway – the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) – is being reimagined, and for residents, there’s an opportunity to use your voice. Since 1937, the borough has been divided by the daunting transportation infrastructure, envisioned by Robert Moses, which either cut a trench or built an elevated highway bifurcating historic neighborhoods.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Criminal Court busier than ever with fewer judges than ever

The Brooklyn Criminal Court has fewer judges than at any other point in recent history, but you would barely be able to tell from the number of people walking through its doors. It’s the busiest criminal court in the state and potentially the entire country as there were 19,380 arraignments...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

$35M property in Williamsburg sells to foreign investor REDA

TerraCRG and Rosewood Realty, have brokered the $34,926,000 sale of 50 North 1st Street, a 46-unit multifamily building in Williams- burg, to Reda Capital. Daniel Lebor and Matt Cosentino of TerraCRG along with Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor, and Alex Fuchs from Rosewood Realty exclusively represented the Kushner Companies. “50 North...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Internationally-celebrated OneMusic project to perform in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Part of the ‘secret sauce’ that makes this historic neighborhood unique in New York is a collection of Victorian-era clubs. Unlike the powerful old-boy clubs based in Manhattan, with hugely valuable physical plants and powerful professional networking opportunities, these modest clubs in Brooklyn are dedicated to local camaraderie and love of a particular subject, like music.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

February 12: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1861, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The president elect has spoken, and those who expected to find in his words an indication of his capacity to meet the crisis he helped to create will we fear be doomed to disappointment. His career towards Washington seems to resemble the royal progress of a provincial tour by the Emperor of France or the Queen of England. At Indianapolis, he delivered a brief speech in which he gave his opinion, that marching an army with hostile intent into South Carolina would be an invasion, and it would be coercion if the inhabitants were forced to submit; but, he asks, if the United States should merely hold and retake its own forts, collect duties, or withhold the mails, where they were habitually violated, would any or all of these things be invasion or coercion? His own opinion is that it would not be. But he must see that the recapture of those forts would produce civil war just as surely as marching an army into Southern territory and would unite the whole South in resistance.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bar Association members sit down with Justice Lisa Ottley

One of the primary roles of a local bar association is to ensure that the judiciary and attorneys are able to collaborate on matters concerning the courts and equal justice. This is why the Brooklyn Bar Association regularly hosts “Sit Down” with various judges — to ensure its members understand the judges, how their courts operate, and to put them into situations where they can ask questions and present issues that pop up in the court as they arise.
BROOKLYN, NY

