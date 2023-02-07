Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Clifton Heights neighborhood on Sunday night, according Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting at Lindsey Avenue and Mount Holly Avenue, near Brownsboro Road, around 10:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
kicks96news.com
Shooting in Louisville with Multiple Victims
Sources tell Kicks96 News that up to 6 people have been shot. We also understand that some of the injured have been airlifted to other hospitals. Kicks96 News has learned of a shooting that occurred in Louisville on Hwy 397/E John C Stennis Dr at the Louisville Pit Stop (formerly Blackwell’s Qwik Pik). There are multiple victims being transported to the hospital.
LMPD: Stolen vehicle turned pursuit leads to Louisville 19-year-old’s arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after police say he allegedly ran from police in a stolen vehicle. Lloyd Johnson, 19, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing and evading police. According to Metro Police, officers attempted to pull over a car reported...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
LMPD says 1 injured in early morning crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt after a car flipped on I-64 early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the Westbound lanes approaching the Cannons Lane exit. Louisville Metro Police confirms one person was hurt. A WDRB News crew saw two cars with damage at...
wdrb.com
Police say suspect of murder in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect charged in the murder of a 58-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone. David Smith, 62, is charged with the murder of Christopher Adams, who was found dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a boarding house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.
wdrb.com
Louisville fire officials say woman hospitalized after setting home on fire in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital after officials say she started a fire in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. According to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Howard Street, off Garland Avenue and South 28th Street, just after 1 p.m. Friday.
Wave 3
LMPD: Louisville man arrested following pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday afternoon, LMPD officers were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was nearly hit by a reported stolen vehicle that fled the scene. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of Rangeland Road...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
wdrb.com
Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
Wave 3
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Lyndon mayor fires police chief, appoints former Louisville chief as interim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon. Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger. Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as...
wdrb.com
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
Wave 3
Suspect arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in one of the first homicides of 2023. Lloyd Mason IV, 19, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 on one count of murder. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Comments / 2