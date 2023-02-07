Read full article on original website
California: Plug-In Car Sales Surged To 24% Market Share In Q4 2022
New vehicle sales in California increased during the fourth quarter, although the full year 2022 was slower than 2021 due to a variety of factors (mainly supply chain issues). According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA)'s data and estimates, some 422,083 new light vehicles were registered in Q4 in California (up 13.6 percent year-over-year), while year-to-date the number is 1.67 million (down 10.2 percent). The good news is that perspectives for 2023 are cautiously positive.
Tesla Already Halved Its Prices, Can It Do It Again And Go Mainstream?
Tesla has cut its prices in half over the last five years, according to a recent article published by Electrek. Those price cuts are making the most popular US EV maker's models more affordable for the masses, but Tesla's not quite there yet. Perhaps it can reduce those prices by half yet again, and sooner rather than later.
China: Tesla Model Y Price Increased Slightly
Tesla appears to be cautiously seeking a new balance between the supply and demand for its electric cars, tweaking prices here and there, after the significant reduction applied in January. We recently noted a small change in the United States, but a similar moves concerns also other markets, including China,...
World’s Top 5 EV Automotive Groups Ranked By Sales: Q1-Q4 2022
More than 10 million plug-in electric cars were sold in 2022, accounting for 14 percent of the total car sales globally. Today, we will take a look at the largest manufacturers (automotive groups) of rechargeable cars. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, five OEMs are responsible for more...
Nissan Recalls Almost 65,000 Leaf EVs Due To Error In Driver's Manual
Nissan is recalling roughly 64,700 second-gen (2018-23) Nissan Leaf EVs. The recall is due to an error in the driver's manual. The manual currently gives false instructions on how to operate the defroster, and following such instructions can lead to "decreased defroster performance". The manual states that maximum fan speed...
Should Electric Scooters Make A Universal Sound To Alert Pedestrians?
It's pretty much agreed upon, that alongside electric cars and an efficient electric-powered mass transportation system, personal electric mobility devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes are paving the way for future mobility. Of course, alongside this would be further enhancing these mobility devices to be inclusive for all people in society.
VW Is Considering An Electric Pickup For The US Market
Volkswagen is looking into making an all-electric pickup truck in America, for America, signaling the German brand’s first foray into the segment. Speaking with Autoblog at the Chicago Auto Show, VW officials said they first wanted to complete the lineup of electric vehicles and that the next thing the company has in its sight is a pickup truck, according to Hein Scafer, senior vice president of product marketing and strategy at Volkswagen.
Ford Sells More Rivian Shares, Stake Plummets To Just 1.15 Percent
According to recent regulatory filings, Ford Motor Company has once again sold shares of its stake in electric automaker Rivian. The most recent transaction brings Ford's stake to just 1.15 percent, down from a 12-percent stake on its original $500 million investment. It's been a wild ride for Rivian's stock...
Volvo EX90 Expected To Enter Production In Q4 2023
Volvo's all-electric XC90 successor, the EX90, will go into production in Q4 of this year. The full-sized SUV will be built at Volvo's Charleston, South Carolina plant. Production will also take place in Chengdu, China for Asian and European customers. The EX90 is effectively a more practical version of the...
Hyundai USA Launches Evolve+ EV Subscription Program From $699
Hyundai has introduced an EV subscription service in the US at the Chicago Auto Show earlier this week. Called Evolve+, the program has been developed by Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Capital America with the goal of providing flexibility and affordability to consumers who want to drive the brand's newest EVs without committing to a purchase or longer-term lease.
Prototype BMW iX2 EV Crossover Spied Charging At A Tesla Supercharger
BMW is actively testing its upcoming all-electric iX2 coupe-like crossover, as previously revealed in older spy shots captured by our photographers, but this time around there’s an interesting twist to the story. As you can see in the photo gallery embedded below, our spies captured a resting BMW iX2...
Another Tesla Cybertruck Spotted, And It Looks Different, Smaller?
Yet another Tesla Cybertruck has been seen out in public, and this particular example is generating lots of conversation. This is because each time another Cybertruck is spotted in the wild, Tesla fans, owners, and investors begin sleuthing to find what's new, what's the same, and what has clearly changed.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore First Drive Review: Quick As Lightning
New or classic, two-door or four, gas-burning or electric, there are certain things that a Maserati-badged vehicle must do. It must be beautiful, it must be uncommon, it must be idiosyncratic, it must be fast, and it must exhibit exceptional handling character on compelling roads. The challenge for the 2024...
Is The US Public Charging Situation Ruining Electric Cars?
Marques Brownlee, otherwise known as MKBHD, put together this video with a story to tell, and it's a story that will likely hit home for anyone who's had some experience charging an electric car. The premise is that the electric car charging experience is really just as important as the EV itself, and the public EV charging infrastructure in the US needs plenty of help, as it's "ruining electric cars."
Lectric Launches The XP Trike Electric Cargo Trike For $1,499
Lectric always manages to impress with its extremely practical and functional two-wheelers and its incredibly attractive pricing. In January, 2023, the brand made it clear that it had intentions of expanding its user base by opening doors to riders with all sorts of needs. With this,the Lectric XP Trike was born, a rugged, go-anywhere electric three-wheeler.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Goes Through Extreme Hot Weather Testing In South Africa
The two-door all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre is one of the most luxurious EVs out there, featuring about 1,500 pounds of sound deadening for a truly serene, sound-free experience. But even though the order books are open for an eye-watering starting price of around $400,000, it’s not exactly ready for prime time, with some 300,000 miles of testing ahead of it.
US: Subaru Solterra Recalled Again For Wheels That Could Fall Off
The Subaru Solterra model is really unlucky as it's affected by anther recall, which is related to the original wheel hub bolts issue. The Japanese company announced that select 2023 Subaru Solterra vehicles (1,182 of them) in the United States are being recalled. According to the press release, the vehicles...
