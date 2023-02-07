More than 30 dogs have been rescued from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week.The RSPCA carried out a large-scale operation to recover all of the dogs after a police welfare check found the homeowner had died.The bungalow in Rainham in Kent was at first thought to be home to six dogs, but it soon became apparent many more were spread across the property, where access to the rooms proved difficult because of the amount of cluttered possessions.The terrier dogs ranging from four-week-old puppies to 10 years old may have been left to fend for...

10 DAYS AGO