ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Crook borrows cellphone from stranger in NYC subway station, then beats him with cane, pushes him down stairs

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A good Samaritan got a bad Manhattan subway station beating from a stranger who stole his cellphone, bashed him with a cane — and then kicked him down a flight of stairs.

The assailant approached the 45-year-old victim on the uptown platform the Cathedral Parkway station at W. 110th St. and Central Park West, claiming he needed to borrow a phone to call his grandmother shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, cops said.

But the crook, rather than calling his relative, slugged the victim in the face with a cane and fled up the station’s steps with the phone’s owner in pursuit. The robber paused to kick the victim, who tumbled down the stairs as the crook fled with the phone, police said Tuesday.

The victim suffered only minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The crook got away and is still being sought.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was wearing a flashy red-orange jacket, and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYPD detective charged with stalking ex-girlfriend, using work computer to look up license plate info

An NYPD detective has been charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend by repeated text-messaging and improperly using a work computer to look up license plate information, police said Sunday. Det. Douglas Connolly, 36, a 10-year NYPD veteran, was arrested for stalking and criminal trespass in Brooklyn Saturday night. His arraignment was pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court. ©2023 New York Daily ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two brothers fatally shot outside Bronx Popeye’s had just told mom they loved her: ‘The family needs prayers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Two Bronx brothers fatally shot outside a Bronx Popeye’s amidst a spate of weekend gun violence told their mother an hour earlier they loved her when they stepped out, never to return. The Friday afternoon spray of bullets that struck the two siblings along with two men who survived outside the chicken restaurant in Tremont about 2:30 p.m Friday was just the bloody start to a terrifying ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot inside Harlem smoke shop

A man was shot to death in a Harlem smoke shop Saturday night, police said. Alfred Johnson, 42, was shot in the neck and torso in Level Up Exotics, a smoke shop with a “Super Mario Bros.”-themed awning on W. 125th St. near Fifth Ave. about 10:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. A blood trail was still visible outside a Shake Shack ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Fourteen shot, two fatally, in horrifying night of violence in NYC

Fourteen people were shot — two of them fatally — throughout New York City during a bloody 15-hour span, police said Saturday. Five people were blasted in the Bronx, five in Brooklyn, and four in Queens in eight separate incidents between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, was found shot in the head outside a Dominican restaurant on White Plains Road ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Looking to drive down traffic deaths, NYPD joins forces with other city agencies to explore fresh approaches

NYPD brass are joining forces with Transportation Department leaders and other city agencies to figure out novel ways to prevent traffic deaths in New York City. The multi-agency approach to tackling long-standing safety problems is now a regular part of the city’s response to street and highway fatalities, says Kim Royster, chief of the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau. The NYPD’s data-driven ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC’s losing battle with soaring overdose deaths sows grief, devastates a Bronx community

Ralph Ortiz loved his family, dancing, freestyle music and handball. He taught his sons basketball and how to navigate the streets of the Bronx. He was a near-constant flirt, sometimes to the embarrassment of his kids. He was strong, prideful and funny. He was also a heroin addict — and died of an overdose in March 2022. Ortiz, 60, lived in Mott Haven, a section of the Bronx that has been torn ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYC rents hit record January levels, with Brooklyn and Manhattan costs soaring: report

The rent’s really too damn high. A newly-released report indicates the average city rents and rent per square foot soared last month, with record January median highs of more than $4,000 a month reported in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The average Manhattan rent climbed to $4,097 last month, the third-highest hike on record and up more than 15% from January 2022, said the report from real estate ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh’s request for ‘out of the box thinking’ sparked demotion drama: EXCLUSIVE

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh asked her top brass for fresh ideas to tackle issues within the department, but her chiefs were more interested in how far outside the city they could drive their take-home cars without getting in trouble, a recording exclusively acquired by the Daily News reveals. The pivotal Feb. 3 meeting, in which Kavanagh demanded “innovative outside the box thinking” from ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

When death is deserving: Terrorist Sayfullo Saipov’s fate is now before the jury

The same 12 New Yorkers who quickly convicted terrorist Sayfullo Saipov last month of all 28 federal counts against him for murdering eight people on the Hudson River Park bike path on Halloween 2017 will now decide if he should be put to death or locked away forever. New York State doesn’t have capital punishment, but the U.S. government does in rare instances, like the terrorism committed by ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

As budget woes continue, NYC turns to high-end furniture designer to outfit offices

With a fiscal crisis looming, New York City municipal workers are enjoying furniture and supplies from the high-concept designer Herman Miller — and last year it came with a price tag of more than $5 million. Spending records show that in 2022 the city paid the famed Michigan-based furniture purveyor $442,000 in newly registered contracts, as well as $4.7 million in additional spending, for a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

First woman named three-star chief at Port Authority police encourages diversity in the ranks of New York-New Jersey force

Gloria Frank has broken the glass ceiling at the Port Authority Police Department — and she wants to create a skylight for more women to climb through. Frank is the first woman three-star chief in the department’s 100-year history. She oversees the department’s recruitment and community relations, and wants to make sure more women and people of color join the ranks. “The sky’s the limit for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Deputy Schools Chancellor Desmond Blackburn calls it quits after one year

New York City’s top education official in charge of the school system’s leadership is calling it quits after a year. Deputy Chancellor Desmond Blackburn — whose position was created for him by Schools Chancellor David Banks — will step down next month to head an education nonprofit that provides curriculum and resources on racism and anti-Semitism. Blackburn oversaw a major bureaucratic ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bridge to strife: Paladino’s Bridge to Life grant shows folly of member items

Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino has neatly demonstrated the folly of Council member items by providing discretionary funding to Bridge to Life, a “crisis pregnancy center” that claims to give women health information but really exists to dissuade them from having medically safe abortions. The $10,000 was approved by the Council and signed by the mayor in June as part of the budget, but ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

5 storylines to watch at Mets spring training

It’s almost time for baseball. After an eventful offseason, the Mets have arrived in Port St. Lucie to prep for the upcoming season. There hasn’t been this much excitement around this team in years. The club made several splashy offseason additions, including adding three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, standout Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez and ...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy