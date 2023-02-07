Crook borrows cellphone from stranger in NYC subway station, then beats him with cane, pushes him down stairs

A good Samaritan got a bad Manhattan subway station beating from a stranger who stole his cellphone, bashed him with a cane — and then kicked him down a flight of stairs.

The assailant approached the 45-year-old victim on the uptown platform the Cathedral Parkway station at W. 110th St. and Central Park West, claiming he needed to borrow a phone to call his grandmother shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, cops said.

But the crook, rather than calling his relative, slugged the victim in the face with a cane and fled up the station’s steps with the phone’s owner in pursuit. The robber paused to kick the victim, who tumbled down the stairs as the crook fled with the phone, police said Tuesday.

The victim suffered only minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The crook got away and is still being sought.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was wearing a flashy red-orange jacket, and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.