Virginia boy who shot teacher choked another in the past, docs say

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher has been violent with at least one other teacher in the past, according to a newly filed legal notice.

Abigail Zwerner was teaching first-graders at Richneck Elementary when a student pulled out his mother’s handgun and shot her in the chest. Despite her injuries, 25-year-old Zwerner managed to get the rest of the kids out of the room to safety. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but has since been released from the hospital to continue her recovery at home.

The same student previously choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by Zwerner’s attorney outlining the child’s behavioral problems. He would also chase his classmates and try to whip them with his belt and he regularly cursed at school staff and employees.

Two days before the shooting, the 6-year-old allegedly “slammed” Zwerner’s cell phone and broke it, according to the claim notice. He was given a one-day suspension as a result. When he returned to Zwerner’s class on Jan. 6, he shot her with a 9mm handgun while she sat at a reading table.

Zwerner spoke to former assistant principal Ebony Parker around 11:15 a.m. the day of the shooting. She said the student “seemed more ‘off’ than usual and was in a violent mood,” according to the filing.

Parker has been warned about the student shooter on several other occasions before gunfire erupted inside the Virginia elementary school. The boy’s bag was searched, but Parker “should have called police, instead she did not follow proper protocol and chose to do absolutely nothing,” the claim notice states.

Parker resigned last month.

