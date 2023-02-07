RED BLUFF, Calif. — The 102nd Red Bluff Round-Up is just around the corner. The Chamber of Commerce hosted one of its first community planning sessions, Iinviting board members and anyone in the community to come and give ideas for the 2023 Round-Up. The event that brings people from far and wide invited the public into the planning of this year's event. They hope to have over 30 different events coming this April.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO