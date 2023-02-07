Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Electrical malfunction sparks shed fire in Redding
REDDING, CA. — Firefighters in Redding quickly knocked down a shed fire earlier today. The fire was reported around 1:25 p.m. in Redding on February 11th. When firefighters arrived, they saw a shed, located in the backyard of a home along 2900 Sacramento Drive, on fire. Fire crews were able to quickly access the shed, and within two minutes, contained the fire. They remained at the scene for another hour-and-a-half to mop up.
krcrtv.com
One dead following rollover crash on I-5 North near Anderson Outlets
ANDERSON, CA. — UPDATE, 6:38 PM:. Caltrans District 2 has re-opened all lanes of I-5 North following the fatal crash south of Deschutes Road. One person is dead following a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Redding. The crash was reported to CHP officials at 4:56 p.m. on Sunday,...
krcrtv.com
One dead following explosions and structure fire in Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, CA. — One person has died in Weaverville following a late night structure fire, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, February 10th, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office says that police and firefighters were dispatched to reports of explosions and a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. in Weaverville. Once they arrived, the structure was already engulfed in flames, and first responders were unable to enter the building.
krcrtv.com
Crews responded to a structure fire late Friday night, Redding
Redding Fire Department sent out a press release Saturday morning reporting a structure fire on the 2700 block of South Bonnyview Road in Redding. According to RFD fire crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. and found a fully involved detached garage. Fire crews were able to quickly contain...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police stop burglary in progress after scared homeowner makes a frightening call
Redding Police stopped a burglary in progress after receiving a call from a scared homeowner who said she could hear the burglar moving in her house. At about 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, SHASCOM received a call from a homeowner on Regal Avenue advising that someone was in her house.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County felon arrested for attempted murder after stabbing, pursuit on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested for attempted murder following a stabbing in Shasta Lake and pursuit through Redding on Thursday. Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Akrich St. in Shasta Lake, Calif. for a report of a stabbing. A woman inside the home told dispatchers an unknown woman, later identified as 55-year-old Stacy Jacobsen, entered her home and stabbed her sleeping husband before fleeing on foot.
krcrtv.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office re-launches K-9 program
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Former deputies returning to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office are helping to re-launch the K-9 program. According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, deputies who left to work for other agencies are returning. This includes Sgt. Benson and his K-9 partner Rogue. Sgt. Benson is...
krcrtv.com
Overturned big rig causes downed powerlines and road closures, Weed
WEED, Calif. — Caltrans reported road closures in Weed early Saturday around 6 a.m. Main Street, Weed Boulevard, to the junction of SR 265 is closed due to an overturned big rig and downed powerlines, says officials. As of 7:29 a.m. the road has not been reopened, check back...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Chain controls on Highway 299 west of Redding due to snow
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 10, 9 PM:. According to Caltrans and the National Weather Service in Sacramento, chains are now required for all vehicles—except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels—roughly 19 miles west of Redding on Highway 299 due to winter weather conditions.
krcrtv.com
Woman with history of mental illness missing in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, Tues. 1:25 PM:. According to APD, Debra House was found safe in Redding Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing from her home in Anderson on Tuesday. According to APD, 67-year-old Debra...
krcrtv.com
Hate-filled flyers found in Redding neighborhood
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of another hate incident. The department says that at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th, officers received reports of flyers containing hate speech throughout the Country Heights subdivision in Redding. The flyers reportedly contained various anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, as well as allegations related to Covid-19 vaccines. The flyers also directed people to a known anti-Semitic website.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man arrested 20 times in 6 months, released again
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — One Shasta County man is getting the attention of local law enforcement after being arrested Thursday, which makes 20 arrests for him in the last 6 months, according to Anderson Police. Martinez, as of Friday, was released from Shasta County Jail, per jail records. The...
krcrtv.com
Redding parolee arrested with gun, marijuana, and fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding police officer arrested a parolee with a gun, marijuana, and fentanyl early Friday morning. According to Redding police, around 12:08 a.m., a Redding police officer observed a known parolee, 38-year-old Joseph McCullough of Redding, acting suspiciously at the AM PM gas station on Churn Creek Road near S. Bonnyview Road.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff begins preparations for 102nd Round-Up coming this April
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The 102nd Red Bluff Round-Up is just around the corner. The Chamber of Commerce hosted one of its first community planning sessions, Iinviting board members and anyone in the community to come and give ideas for the 2023 Round-Up. The event that brings people from far and wide invited the public into the planning of this year's event. They hope to have over 30 different events coming this April.
krcrtv.com
Dog Lovers meet and greet at one of Red Bluff's forgotten dog parks
RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Saturday morning, community members in Red Bluff gathered for a valentines-themed “Dog Lovers Meet and Greet” at Sher Wintle Memorial Dog Park. “The parks have been here for almost 10 years, and we wanna have more fun to benefit the community,” said Red Bluff resident, Patricia Phillips. “We thought we would try today so that people know there is a park here cause I didn't even realize it until a year ago. It's for the exposure I guess,” meet & greet organizer, Judi Richins, added.
krcrtv.com
Annual 'Go Redding Luncheon' returns in person for the first time since the Pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — February is American Heart Month, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, which is actually the number one killer of women, according to the American Heart Association. The Go Redding Annual Luncheon was hosted at the Redding Holiday Inn on Hilltop Drive, welcoming over 500 people to...
krcrtv.com
Avoiding romance scams this Valentine's Day
REDDING, Calif. — February is the season of love, but romance scams, unfortunately, have no season. These online schemes are run year round, and work to take money from victims through the guise of a romantic relationship. Anand “Lucky” Jesrani, who oversees the Consumer Protection Unit of the Shasta...
krcrtv.com
Local pet shop held Pooches and Smooches Valentine's Day themed event Sunday
REDDING, CA — With Valentine's Day this Tuesday, a local pet shop held its valentines event for owners and their pets. ‘Treats Natural Pet Marketplace’ put on its annual "Pooches and Smooches" event Sunday. Featured at the event was a kissing photo booth where furry friends and their...
krcrtv.com
Crisis in the Boardroom: uncertainty looms over Gateway Unified School District
SHASTA COUNTY — Since late December, the Gateway Unified School District-- made up of 2,200 students and 244 staff-- has been marred by controversy and questionable decisions. With the surprise resignation of Board President Cherrill Clifford on February 6th, the turmoil has now reached new heights. Problems first arose...
Comments / 0