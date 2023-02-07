Read full article on original website
Related
wbut.com
Shapiro Requires State Workers To Return To In-Person Work
Governor Josh Shapiro is asking state employees who moved to remote work when the pandemic hit to return to the office. Shapiro sent a letter to 2,300 senior managers requiring them to come to the office at least three days a week. Most state employees have been working in-person since...
wbut.com
Drivers See A Bit Of Relief At Pump
Gas prices have decreased slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by seven cents over the past week to land at $3.81 per gallon.
wbut.com
PA American Water Looking For Input On Service Line Materials
Pennsylvania American Water is asking for public’s feedback in a statewide survey. The group is trying to identify what materials make up water service lines across the state. The goal is so Pennsylvania American Water can remove lead and galvanized water lines from service. Starting this week, homeowners could...
Comments / 0