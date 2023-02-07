ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EWN

3AC Founders Launch New Exchange For Crypto Claims Trading

3AC founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are launching a new crypto exchange in partnership with Coinflex. Open Exchange (OPNX) will allow users to trade their claims against bankrupt crypto firms like Celsius, FTX, and 3AC. The new exchange aims to tap into the $20 billion crypto claims market. Coinflex’s...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
makeuseof.com

What Is Huobi and How Does Its Crypto Exchange Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Founded in China and based in the Seychelles, Huobi has grown to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges based on trade volume. Initially marketed to Chinese investors, the company has grown to cater to over 130 countries.
dexerto.com

Microsoft officially reveals OpenAI-powered Bing & Edge

Microsoft has just revealed that it is integrating OpenAI into its Bing search engine and Edge browser, being the first company to do so. First leaked back in January, Microsoft was set to rival Google’s iconic search engine by integrating OpenAI with their own engine, Bing. Microsoft has since...
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...
TechCrunch

Kraken ends its crypto-staking services for US clients following $30M SEC charge

Kraken has settled charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is shutting down its on-chain staking program, the government agency shared on Thursday. The exchange, which was charged under its subsidiaries of Payward Ventures and Payward Trading, will pay $30 million in charges for “disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties.” In response to the settlement, Kraken has agreed to end its on-chain staking services for U.S. clients, a spokesperson for the exchange told TechCrunch.
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking

Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
dexerto.com

What is Thunderbolt 4? USB standard explained

Wondering what the fuss is about Thunderbolt 4? Well, here’s our quick guide and history behind Intel’s protocol and cables. Thunderbolt is a connection protocol developed by Intel, in conjunction with Apple, with Thunderbolt 4 being the fourth iteration of it. Thunderbolt 4 in a nutshell. Thunderbolt 4...
astaga.com

SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC might ban crypto staking. Armstrong nonetheless stated that crypto staking is a necessary innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who stated Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier immediately tweeted...
dailycoin.com

Solana (SOL) Joins Forces With Brave Browser: Price Boost Ahead?

Brave Software has partnered with blockchain platform Solana to offer users access to top Solana dApps on the browser. The Brave browser is increasing in popularity in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. The price of Solana (SOL) has increased since the announcement. On February 7th, 2023, the official Brave Software Twitter...
CoinTelegraph

LocalBitcoins closes down P2P crypto exchange service

Finland-based peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency platform LocalBitcoins is shutting down operations after serving its customers for more than 10 years. LocalBitcoins officially announced the termination of services on Feb. 9, citing the tough market conditions of the ongoing cryptocurrency winter. “Regardless of our efforts to overcome challenges and turn our trade...
investing.com

SEC Could Scrap Staking; Hoskinson Calls ETH Staking Problematic

© Reuters. SEC Could Scrap Staking; Hoskinson Calls ETH Staking Problematic. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong reveals that there are rumors that the SEC intends to get rid of crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers. “Staking is a really important innovation in crypto,” says Armstrong. Charles...
u.today

Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ) Staking Enabled by Digital Bank Revolut: Details

