Creston, IA

Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
RED OAK, IA
Pair of suspects arrested in Fremont County arson case

(Sidney) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Charles Ray Welch of Anderson and 32-year-old Tyler Ward of Riverton were arrested Friday and charged with 1st degree arson, a class B felony, and 2nd degree arson, a class C felony. Additionally, authorities say Welch has been charged with solicitation to commit a felony, a class D felony.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant

(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment

(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
CRESTON, IA
Robbery suspect arrested

The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.
CRESTON, IA
Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering

A former police officer accused of repeatedly harassing and threatening a Des Moines-area woman — including while he was jailed and she was a witness against him — avoided prison for a second time under a recent plea agreement. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was accused of a litany of crimes against the woman […] The post Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
DES MOINES, IA
Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
WAUKEE, IA
Adel police officer hears gunshots, finds dead male in middle of intersection

ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel. Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning. “My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to […]
ADEL, IA
Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case

Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case, but the pair has pleaded guilty to other charges. Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des …. Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case, but the pair has pleaded guilty to other charges. Urbandale wants public...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Intersection closed for hours Wednesday due to police activity

ADEL, Iowa — The intersection of Greene Street and Nile Kinnick Drive South in Adel is open again to drivers. It was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning due to police activity. Sheriff's deputies and Adel police were called to the area before 3 a.m. Police believe a...
ADEL, IA
Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) A Boone man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright following a traffic stop on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

