kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
KCCI.com
Woman charged after stealing car, hitting two other cars in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is facing charges after stealing a car and hitting two other cars and a pole on Saturday. Des Moines police say there were no injuries. The chase came to an end north of Seventh Street and High Street, near the St. Ambrose Cathedral downtown.
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at victim, stealing cash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mas was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at the victim’s face and stealing over $1,000 in cash. According to court records, on Saturday Feb. 4 Larry Eugene Botts, 52, lured the victim to his car in the parking lot in front of the Merle Hay Liquor […]
kmaland.com
Pair of suspects arrested in Fremont County arson case
(Sidney) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Charles Ray Welch of Anderson and 32-year-old Tyler Ward of Riverton were arrested Friday and charged with 1st degree arson, a class B felony, and 2nd degree arson, a class C felony. Additionally, authorities say Welch has been charged with solicitation to commit a felony, a class D felony.
kmaland.com
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment
(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
Man admits he put cameras in ex-wife’s air vents, invasion of privacy & stalking charges filed
JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Des Moines man is jailed on nearly 30 charges for allegedly placing two hidden cameras in his ex-wife’s apartment and stalking her. Court records show Mathew Greiner, 47, is charged with 24 counts of invasion of privacy, four counts of trespass-intentional, and one count of stalking. He was booked into the […]
waupacanow.com
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Reports Three Arrests
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests on Tuesday. *Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Council Bluffs on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violating his probation. Authorities held Schleip on a $10,000 bond. *Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Charles Harvilicz of Jefferson, Iowa, on Tuesday following...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.
Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering
A former police officer accused of repeatedly harassing and threatening a Des Moines-area woman — including while he was jailed and she was a witness against him — avoided prison for a second time under a recent plea agreement. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was accused of a litany of crimes against the woman […] The post Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Atlantic man arrested on warrants for narcotics related offenses
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Gage Mundorf, of Atlantic, on January 27th on several warrants for controlled substance and narcotics related offenses. Mundorf was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. All criminal charges...
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
KCCI.com
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
Adel police officer hears gunshots, finds dead male in middle of intersection
ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel. Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning. “My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to […]
who13.com
Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case
Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case, but the pair has pleaded guilty to other charges. Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des …. Murder charges dropped against siblings in West Des Moines case, but the pair has pleaded guilty to other charges. Urbandale wants public...
KCCI.com
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
KCCI.com
Intersection closed for hours Wednesday due to police activity
ADEL, Iowa — The intersection of Greene Street and Nile Kinnick Drive South in Adel is open again to drivers. It was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning due to police activity. Sheriff's deputies and Adel police were called to the area before 3 a.m. Police believe a...
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Boone man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright following a traffic stop on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
