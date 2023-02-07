ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Acushnet Rollover Crash Sends Two 18-Year-Olds to the Hospital

ACUSHNET (WBSM) — Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital – one via MedFlight – following a rollover crash in Acushnet this afternoon. At about 2:40 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding a single-vehicle crash on Robinson Road. First responders arrived to find a vehicle on its roof on the south side of the road.
ACUSHNET, MA
Some of the Wildest Police Chases on Massachusetts’ SouthCoast

Some of our most popular TV shows feature videos with dramatic helicopter footage of dented vehicles pursued by dozens of police cruisers with sirens blazing. These shows also inevitably depict authorities throwing out spike strips to stop fugitives, or officers wrestling uncooperative suspects outside the car after they come to a final, crashing halt.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton

BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
BROCKTON, MA
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time

NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf Has Passed Away

Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf passed away Thursday, and the community is coming out and paying tribute to him. The Wareham Police Department announced Rolf’s passing on its official Facebook page. “We’re saddened to report that retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Rolf passed on from this life earlier today,”...
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford’s Historic Dawson Building Once Hosted the Eagles

New Bedford's historic Dawson Building has stood at 1851 Purchase Street, at the corner of Linden Street, for 127 years in what is known as the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District. According to the City of New Bedford website, the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District is "comprised of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot

If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price

I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Westport Police Catch Suspected Mail Thief

WESTPORT — Westport police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Christmas presents and personal information from the mail in a series of thefts reported since November. Police said detectives searched a 73 Cornell Rd. home on Monday, Feb. 6 and took 51-year-old John Taylor III into custody without incident.
WESTPORT, MA
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts.

