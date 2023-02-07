Read full article on original website
Acushnet Rollover Crash Sends Two 18-Year-Olds to the Hospital
ACUSHNET (WBSM) — Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital – one via MedFlight – following a rollover crash in Acushnet this afternoon. At about 2:40 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding a single-vehicle crash on Robinson Road. First responders arrived to find a vehicle on its roof on the south side of the road.
Some of the Wildest Police Chases on Massachusetts’ SouthCoast
Some of our most popular TV shows feature videos with dramatic helicopter footage of dented vehicles pursued by dozens of police cruisers with sirens blazing. These shows also inevitably depict authorities throwing out spike strips to stop fugitives, or officers wrestling uncooperative suspects outside the car after they come to a final, crashing halt.
Taunton Armed Robbery Suspects Caught in Brockton
BROCKTON — Three teenagers were caught allegedly "racing" in Brockton with two guns on suspicion of involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Taunton, according to police. Brockton police said "a future tragedy was averted" when detectives seized the two guns and ammunition and arrested the three teens,...
New Charges for Man Accused of Killing Middleboro Woman in Taunton Car Crash
TAUNTON — The 34-year-old man accused of second degree murder and motor vehicle homicide in the death of Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro last year has been charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Norton and Medford was indicted last week on the new charges...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
Bristol Black Collective Offers Programs in Fall River [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Bristol Black Collective is up and running in Fall River, but the newly-formed nonprofit organization hopes to expand its reach to all corners of Bristol County. The Collective's Tia Castellano joined Townsquare Sunday this week to talk about the organization and its plans for the future. "There have been...
New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time
NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
New Bedford Seeks Input for 10-Year Plan at Open House Event
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — The City of New Bedford is asking its residents to provide input for its 10-year comprehensive plan. At an open house at the Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School on Saturday morning, the public gave feedback on what issues or policies the city should prioritize for the plan.
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf Has Passed Away
Retired Wareham Police K-9 Rolf passed away Thursday, and the community is coming out and paying tribute to him. The Wareham Police Department announced Rolf’s passing on its official Facebook page. “We’re saddened to report that retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Rolf passed on from this life earlier today,”...
New Bedford’s Historic Dawson Building Once Hosted the Eagles
New Bedford's historic Dawson Building has stood at 1851 Purchase Street, at the corner of Linden Street, for 127 years in what is known as the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District. According to the City of New Bedford website, the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District is "comprised of...
Westport Siblings Save and Reunite Dog with Heartbroken Massachusetts Woman [VIDEO]
When people come together to better humankind, positive karma begins to work in mysterious and wonderful ways. Humanity was restored recently as Westporters Shannen Viveiros and her brother Chad Pavao went above and beyond to reconnect a dog with a stranger. Their journey starts in Westport, continues onward to New York, and ends with an emotional yet happy reunion.
This Fairhaven Monument Wasn’t Always in This Spot
If you drive down Route 6 in Fairhaven, you’ve probably driven by this monument many times, but never taken a moment to reflect on who it honors – or how it got there. The Henry Huttleston Rogers monument on property of Fairhaven High School, right at the corner of Route 6 and Main Street, is a fitting memorial to the town’s great benefactor.
Raynham Horse Took a Nap But It Was His Legs That Fell Asleep
Have you ever seen a horse taking a snooze on the ground?. Unless you're on a farm or at a horse track, chances are you probably haven't, unless you saw George the Raynham horse try to get up after a nap. The irony is, it was George's four legs that...
Massachusetts Roadways Aren’t The Best, But Rhode Island Was Ranked The Worst
From here on out, whenever I drive down a pothole-ridden street in New Bedford, I will no longer complain. If you think we have it bad, it looks as though a Massachusetts neighbor has it worse. According to constructioncoverage.com, Rhode Island has been named the number one worst city in...
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price
I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
Westport Police Catch Suspected Mail Thief
WESTPORT — Westport police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Christmas presents and personal information from the mail in a series of thefts reported since November. Police said detectives searched a 73 Cornell Rd. home on Monday, Feb. 6 and took 51-year-old John Taylor III into custody without incident.
Cuddly Fairhaven Cat Makes Full Recovery After Being Struck by Car [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Let's talk cats. Hundreds of animals are up for adoption on the SouthCoast and it is our mission to get as many adopted as possible. Each week, with the help of local shelters, we highlight one lucky animal in hopes of finding its perfect family. This...
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
This Westport Restaurant Once Served Up a Strange Combination
As we continue our quest to find some of the most unique menu items on the SouthCoast, one beloved Westport restaurant of old had a dish you’ll likely never see replicated anywhere else. For over half a century, Fred and Ann’s restaurant occupied the red wooden building at 977...
