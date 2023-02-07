Read full article on original website
Salina Post
City of Salina announces lane closures on S. Ohio Monday
On Monday, public works crews will close southbound lanes on S. Ohio Street near the Westchester intersection at approximately 9:30 a.m. to allow the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to replace malfunctioning traffic counter loops. A single southbound traffic lane will be maintained, utilizing the center turn lane in the...
Salina Post
City of Salina announces street crack sealing work
Monday through Friday, Circle C Paving & Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
KVOE
Road signs damaged north of Admire; Lyon County deputies believe damage was intentional
Several road signs were recently damaged in north Lyon County, and deputies believe the signs were deliberately targeted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says at least six signs were hit by a vehicle in the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370, about four miles north of Admire and 20 miles north of Emporia. Two KDOT stop signs and four county information signs, including some alerting residents to upcoming flood areas, were struck.
Hutch Post
2 hospitalized after Harvey Co. 3-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 7 p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by Hope L. Smith-Becker, 81, Halstead, was northbound on Halstead Road one mile north of Halstead. The driver failed to yield right...
Riley County police investigates possible hit-and-run
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for information about a possible hit-and-run Saturday night that left one man in critical condition. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive around 9:30 p.m. after a 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being […]
Salina Post
Nex-Tech to bring fiber to Salina residents
LENORA — Nex-Tech, a Kansas company and leader in technology, has announced the next phase of fiber expansion will be to Salina area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.
Salina Post
Salina Prickly Pear Cantina and Grill owner wins award, reflects on business
Last month, Salina business owner Tim Blake of Wheat State Hospitality, Inc., received the Salina Downtown Inc., Good Neighbor of the Quarter award. Tim and his brother, Wes, own the Prickly Pear Grill and Cantina in downtown Salina. Tim stopped by for an interview with Salina Post to share what...
Salina Post
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beeson, Chazzette Monique; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beigel, Christopher...
Salina Post
Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
Salina Post
Police: Kansas hit-and-run critically injured 30-year-old
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that critically injured a man and asking the public for help with information. Just after 9:30p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive in Riley County, according to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department.
Salina Post
Financial update, housing-related items on Salina City Comm. agenda
Proclamations, finances, and housing-related issues are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida captured after wrong-way, I-70 chase
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating wanted suspect on multiple charges after a wrong-way chase on Interstate 70 and manhunt. On February 9, a sheriff's deputy made contact with a suspicious motorist on Interstate 70, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Brandon M Capps, refused to identify himself and drove away, the wrong way down the interstate.
SculptureTour Salina to announce People's Choice Award winner
Get yourself downtown Friday morning for the announcement of SculptureTour Salina's 2022 People's Choice Award winner. And if you can't make it downtown, you can watch the announcement via Facebook Live on the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page. The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday on the northeast corner...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Feb. 4-10
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BIVENS, WILLIAM FRANKLIN; 18; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure...
Salina Post
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Salina Post
KWU student to lead Midwest College Chapter of NAACP
A Kansas Wesleyan University student has been chosen to lead the recently formed Midwest College Chapter of the NAACP. Tyler Boston, a junior in the pre-physical therapy program, will lead the consortium of students from Kansas Wesleyan, Salina Area Technical College, Bethany College, and Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.
Legendary K-Stater, Salina native Jack Vanier dies
MANHATTAN — John K. "Jack" Vanier, 94, passed away Friday. Following is an obituary from his family and statements from Kansas State University leadership. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a...
KWCH.com
3 arrested in Salina deadly shooting case from May 2022
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department confirmed three arrests made over the past couple weeks in connection with a May 2022 deadly shooting case in the city. U.S. Marshals arrested two of the suspects, found in Arkansas and Missouri. In the most recent arrest on Monday, Feb. 6,...
Senator Jerry Moran remembers Salina native Jack Vanier
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the passing of Salina native John “Jack” Vanier, a long-time supporter of Kansas State University, former president of the Kansas Livestock Association, and an advocate for rural Kansas:. “Jack and Donna were involved in...
