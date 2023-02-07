ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo coroner identifies victim of West College Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman shot and killed in Queensborough late Thursday, February 9, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. The woman was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 block of West College Street just before 11:45 p.m. According...
Shreveport's latest homicide victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport early Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Marcus Thornton, 38, of Shreveport, was pronounced deceased at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue at 2:43 a.m. The shooting remains under investigation by...
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Attempted carjacking, second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport within a week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon. According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police say the […]
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft

A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
