ktalnews.com
Caddo coroner identifies victim of West College Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman shot and killed in Queensborough late Thursday, February 9, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. The woman was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 block of West College Street just before 11:45 p.m. According...
KTBS
Shreveport's latest homicide victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport early Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Marcus Thornton, 38, of Shreveport, was pronounced deceased at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue at 2:43 a.m. The shooting remains under investigation by...
KSLA
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
KTBS
Sunday morning shooting leads to Shreveport's latest homicide victim
SHREVEPORT, La - There was an early morning shooting Sunday in Shreveport. Police were called out around 2:30 AM to North Hearne Avenue, close to Fullerton Street and Forum Drive. Police say one man was shot in the abdomen multiple times in front of a duplex. The victim's father told...
KSLA
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street
On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
KTBS
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Attorney: This is was not Alonzo Bagley’s first violent encounter with Shreveport police
Haley said the family demands justice and accountability after Bagley's fatal shooting after Louisiana State Police confirmed that Bagley was not armed at the time officer Tyler shot him.
Attempted carjacking, second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport within a week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon. According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police say the […]
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
ktalnews.com
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Hundreds of fentanyl pills, other narcotics, cash seized during joint narcotics operation
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents seized more than $40,000 in narcotics during a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigating the distribution of fentanyl pills. CPSO Narcotics Agents and members of the DEA Task Force’s investigation led them to a...
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street. He later...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
