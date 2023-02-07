In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs wilted under the pressure of the Buccaneers pass rush and went down to a lopsided defeat in Tampa. Things went very differently in Arizona on Sunday night. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came into the game with an ankle injury and aggravated it on the team’s final offensive play of the first half while facing an Eagles defense that was among the all-time leaders in sacks, but Mahomes was not sacked at all over the course of the evening.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO