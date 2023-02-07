ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

The nightmare play that marred Hurts' Super Bowl performance

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nobody's ever done what Jalen Hurts did Sunday. Nobody's ever played like Hurts did. Nobody's ever put together a performance like this one. Not on this stage. Not on any stage. Hurts on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL history -- in the regular season, postseason,...
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call

Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: This loss should haunt this team

The Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs on Sunday night in infuriating fashion. The game was there for their taking, and they simply let Patrick Mahomes & Co. take it straight out of their hands. There's no need to belabor an introduction to what will undoubtedly be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

An early look at Eagles’ pending free agents in 2023

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles came up just short in their bid to win Super Bowl LVII, losing 38-35 to the Chiefs on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium. And now they enter an offseason with a ton of unknowns and plenty of pending free agents. Howie Roseman has a lot of work to do and the biggest task will probably be signing Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension. But that’s just the beginning.
NBC Sports

See Donna Kelce's gameday outfit as sons square off in Super Bowl

Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown. One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Orlando Brown: Zero sacks allowed, this is a historic offensive line

In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs wilted under the pressure of the Buccaneers pass rush and went down to a lopsided defeat in Tampa. Things went very differently in Arizona on Sunday night. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came into the game with an ankle injury and aggravated it on the team’s final offensive play of the first half while facing an Eagles defense that was among the all-time leaders in sacks, but Mahomes was not sacked at all over the course of the evening.
KANSAS CITY, MO

