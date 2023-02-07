Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
The nightmare play that marred Hurts' Super Bowl performance
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nobody's ever done what Jalen Hurts did Sunday. Nobody's ever played like Hurts did. Nobody's ever put together a performance like this one. Not on this stage. Not on any stage. Hurts on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL history -- in the regular season, postseason,...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl LVII Eagles grades by position after loss to Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles had a 10-point lead at halftime and still lost to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. For one last time this season, let’s take a look at the position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 27/38, 304 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 15 rushes,...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: This loss should haunt this team
The Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs on Sunday night in infuriating fashion. The game was there for their taking, and they simply let Patrick Mahomes & Co. take it straight out of their hands. There's no need to belabor an introduction to what will undoubtedly be a...
NBC Sports
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports
An early look at Eagles’ pending free agents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles came up just short in their bid to win Super Bowl LVII, losing 38-35 to the Chiefs on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium. And now they enter an offseason with a ton of unknowns and plenty of pending free agents. Howie Roseman has a lot of work to do and the biggest task will probably be signing Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension. But that’s just the beginning.
NBC Sports
See Donna Kelce's gameday outfit as sons square off in Super Bowl
Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown. One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Bradberry not blaming ref for costly flag in Super Bowl loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Bradberry didn’t blame anyone else. He didn’t make excuses. He didn’t try to hide. “I mean, I pulled the jersey,” Bradberry said. “They called holding. I was hoping they would let it ride but it was a hold.”. Bradberry was...
NBC Sports
Nick Bolton calls his touchdown “special” but knew his second potential TD was an incompletion
The Chiefs were in danger of falling way behind in the first half, worse than the 24-14 it ended up being at halftime. But Nick Bolton did what he’s done all year. The Chiefs linebacker made one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles leading...
NBC Sports
Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”
The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as...
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Eagles lose heartbreaker to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. – A brilliant first half followed by a catastrophic second half, and it added up to a 38-35 Eagles loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Teams with double-digit leads at halftime were 26-1 in Super Bowl history – the one loss...
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown: Zero sacks allowed, this is a historic offensive line
In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs wilted under the pressure of the Buccaneers pass rush and went down to a lopsided defeat in Tampa. Things went very differently in Arizona on Sunday night. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came into the game with an ankle injury and aggravated it on the team’s final offensive play of the first half while facing an Eagles defense that was among the all-time leaders in sacks, but Mahomes was not sacked at all over the course of the evening.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?
No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.
NBC Sports
Pelissero points out key Purdy trait that NFL scouts overlooked
As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, rookie Brock Purdy exceeded expectations when he helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship after taking over at quarterback in Week 13. He soared to relevancy and made plenty of history along the way, much to the surprise of analysts...
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr informs Saints he won’t accept trade to any team
Derek Carr may eventually end up with the Saints. But he won’t get there via a trade. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr has informed New Orleans that he won’t approve a trade to the Saints or any other team. Carr has a no-trade clause and...
