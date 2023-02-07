Read full article on original website
The Super Bowl 2023 Trailer Has Marvel Fans Convinced Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Will Be A Bloodbath
It's almost time for one last ride with your favorite family of a-holes. Marvel Studios used the Super Bowl to unveil a brand new –- and unnecessarily gut-wrenching –- trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3" the final entry in James Gunn's Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy and his last project with the franchise before jumping to the DC Universe full-time. In fact, the director is already on double-duty this evening, promoting the new "The Flash" trailer on his Twitter just moments before this one. The upcoming film reunites the stunning ensemble of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Karen Gillan, and introduces new characters Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and the villainous High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl 2023 Trailer Promises An Emotional MCU Swan Song For James Gunn
The first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies from director James Gunn turned out to be highlights of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. With an ensemble cast of entertaining characters and stories that could make you switch from crying to laughing in mere moments, moviegoers came out in droves to support both. However, this all nearly came crashing down when Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios in 2018, which left the third film without a director and the future of the Guardians uncertain. Thankfully, both the characters and the threequel are in a much better place in 2023.
What Is The Song In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Super Bowl 2023 Trailer?
Michael Bay's prolific adaptations of the famous transforming toy line may have covered just about every conceivable storyline, but the franchise doesn't appear to be ending any time soon. The next installment of Optimus Prime's Autobots will appear in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Set in the "Transformers" timeline following 2018's "Bumblebee," the new film will reportedly follow Noah (Anthony Ramos) in 1994. But in addition to the crowd-pleasing robots-turning-into-cars shenanigans we all know and love, "Rise of the Beast" promises some new twists from the franchises.
Looking For More Yellowstone? Check Out These Taylor Sheridan Penned Movies
There's no doubt that Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most popular and prominent names in television over the course of the last five years. Following the massive success of "Yellowstone," the actor-writer-director has been hard at work on spin-offs like "1883," and "1923," along with the new series "Tulsa King" as well.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Box-Office Aspirations Could Be Sailed Over By Titanic's Rerelease
"Avatar: The Way of Water" made a splash at the box office this weekend, but its wave isn't enough to sail past "Titanic"... yet. This is certainly an interesting weekend at the box office for James Cameron. The maverick, water-obsessed director boasts two films in both the global and domestic top five: his long-awaited sequel to "Avatar" and the 3-D rerelease of "Titanic." What makes this showdown even more interesting is that "The Way of Water" and "Titanic" are currently duking it out to claim the number three spot of all time. Deadline confirms that "Titanic" is still the third highest-grossing film of all time, with a global cume of $2.217 billion worldwide. The 3D rerelease, meant to coincide with the film's 25th anniversary (and Valentine's Day) brought in $22.3 million worldwide this weekend.
Small Details You Missed In The Flash Super Bowl Trailer
The first trailer for "The Flash" dropped a year ago, but it's pretty obvious why Warner Bros. hasn't been shoving the film down our throats in the marketing department since. Super Bowl LVII debuted the second official trailer for the film, and despite the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, this movie seems like it's going to be a good time. It might even be the best movie in the now-canned DCEU. Whether or not Miller continues as Barry Allen in James Gunn's DC Universe remains to be seen, but mum has been the word for quite some time.
The Flash Trailer Has Fans Ready To Endure Two Barrys For Michael Keaton's Batman
The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII trailer for "The Flash" got fans buzzing prior to the big game on Sunday, as the ad presented the anxious DC fandom with a number of jaw-dropping revelations and eye-opening small details. As a result, the fanatics have their fair share of things to be excited about when the film drops in June. During the trailer, not one, but two Barry Allens (Ezra Miller) unite to try and undo the damage seemingly done when the Flash breaks the Speed Force. Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and even General Zod (Michael Shannon) have their moments, but it is Michael Keaton's return as Batman that was arguably the icing on the cake.
Canceled Shows That Continued Their Story In Comics
Networks have always been on the lookout for new and innovative ideas for TV series. Recently, streaming services have shown that they are willing to look into fresh ideas and adapt stories from comics and novels into their next high-budget series. Regardless of whether we are talking about the '90s, 2000s, or present-day streaming wars, the competition for audience attention and a limited budget means that a lot of well-received shows are canceled. Series like "Charmed," "Firefly," and "I Am Not Okay with This," stopped production comparatively early despite gaining an audience and the respect of critics.
James Cameron's Greatest Challenge In Creating Avatar Was Making The Characters Feel Like Real People
Once "Avatar" was released in 2009 and became one of the all-time highest-grossing movies in history (via Box Office Mojo), jokes about the formulaic story and Na'vi alien designs immediately began. "South Park" released a parody episode called "Dances With Smurfs," while "Saturday Night Live" produced a sketch featuring Ryan Gosling and his obsession with the movie poster's title font.
Harry Potter's David Thewlis Explains Why His Original Werewolf Transformation Was Too Scary For Kids
Looking back at the live-action adaptation of the Boy Who Lived, one entry in the franchise marked a turning point for the "Harry Potter" movies. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" drew a line through the Hogwarts courtyard as a more serious and sinister chapter, courtesy of the now-Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. Besides being another mystery during term time, "Prisoner of Azkaban" brings terror in the form of soul-sucking Dementors, a murderous escapee, and a new teacher with a monstrous secret.
The Mummy: Rick O'Connell's Complete Backstory Explained
Rick O'Connell might not be as much of a household name as, say, Indiana Jones, but to a whole generation of fans, it's his face that comes to mind when they think action and adventure. Audiences met Rick (as played by Brendan Fraser) in 1999's Universal Studios reboot of "The Mummy." At the time, the film received decent reviews and was a hit at the box office, but back at the turn of the millennium, practically nobody recognized this genre-mashing romp through the Egyptian desert for what it was — a major game-changer that would influence blockbuster filmmaking for decades to come.
Riddick: Furya Is A Go With Vin Diesel Returning To Star
Vin Diesel's Richard B. Riddick introduced himself to moviegoers in 2000's "Pitch Black": a science fiction action film from director David Twohy that sees Riddick go up against hordes of nocturnal alien creatures. While not the strongest start for the character, it did well enough to score a sequel four years later. "The Chronicles of Riddick" once again puts Diesel at the forefront, only this time, Riddick is on the run from the authorities. Unsurprisingly, the powers that be didn't take too kindly to his "Pitch Black" prison transport escape, so they made it their mission to track him down.
Star Wars' Mark Hamill Thought Luke Skywalker's Journey Mirrored His Own
For all its flashy effects, intricately designed worlds, and grand-scaled action set pieces, "Star Wars" would be nothing without its rich characters. When the original film blasted its way onto movie screens in 1977, audiences not only fell in love with George Lucas' groundbreaking sci-fi fantasy world but also came to identify with the film's lovable cast of characters. Such names as Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) remain some of the most instantly recognizable to this day.
Ballerina Overdrive - What We Know So Far
If you're up on your entertainment news, you can often tell which movies are going to be the most talked-about well before they actually premiere. That's because films are usually bought and sold years before they premiere. When they are, the truly unique films tend to generate buzz at film festivals or annual trade shows like the European Film Market. Last year's buzziest film sold at EDM was the Tom Hanks vehicle "A Man Called Otto," an adaptation of a bestselling 2015 Swedish novel "A Man Called Ove." Sony ponied up a cool $60 million for it (via Variety).
Fast-Ten Your Seatbelts, The First Trailer For Fast X Has Arrived
Cue "Danza Kuduro" because Universal Pictures just dropped the first trailer for "Fast X" just before Super Bowl LVII. "Fast10 Your Seatbelts" — just kidding, that's not real — sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) leading his team of loyal followers (ahem, family members) against Cipher (Charlize Theron), who got away from the group at the end of "F9."
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Was Thrilled To Use Props From The 1984 Film
Jason Reitman's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" seemed burdened with the enormous pressure to restore the franchise after the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot got slimed by many enthusiasts of the critically acclaimed 1984 movie. Jason Reitman picked up the gauntlet laid down by his father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed both "Ghostbusters" and 1989's "Ghostbusters II." "Afterlife" was tasked with following in the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man-sized footsteps of a cultural phenomenon.
The Best And Worst Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers And TV Spots
When you're sitting down with your friends or family for the Super Bowl, you're bound to see commercials for all kinds of beer companies, cars, and cell phones, but you'll also see plenty of ads for upcoming movies. These big game day trailers have ensured that the Super Bowl will forever be associated with eye-catching commercials as much as it is the sport itself. Super Bowl LVII was no exception, and now there is finally a semblance of stability with movie release schedules, and audiences can get excited about what is to come. With studios much more committed to upcoming release dates and big-screen release plans than in the past two years, Super Bowl LVII had a deluge of commercials for some of the most anticipated tentpole movies of 2023.
Theory: Reverse Flash Is The Real Villain Of The Flash, Not Zod
"Flashpoint" is one of the most influential story arcs in all of DC Comics. The storyline sees Barry Allen use the speed force to travel back in time and save his mother from being murdered. When he returns to the present, he is elated to find that his mother has survived, but the world has changed in some devastating ways. Thomas Wayne has become Batman due to his son, Bruce, being the one who died at the hands of a criminal. Martha Wayne has gone the other way and becomes that timeline's version of the Joker. Superman landed in Metropolis and was hidden away in a scientific lab. And finally, Aquaman and Wonder Woman have brought their nations to the brink of war.
Movie Franchises With Only Rotten Scores On Rotten Tomatoes
There's no such thing as a guilty pleasure when it comes to films or movie franchises since it's okay to enjoy something that someone else might not. That being said, it's difficult to ignore that a tradition has been built around Rotten Tomatoes scores and how these aggregated numbers play a significant role in shaping the general discourse and sentiment around films. Filmmakers and studios, for example, would love nothing more than to utilize high scores and "Fresh" scores to promote a film rather than consider the dreaded opposite.
