"Avatar: The Way of Water" made a splash at the box office this weekend, but its wave isn't enough to sail past "Titanic"... yet. This is certainly an interesting weekend at the box office for James Cameron. The maverick, water-obsessed director boasts two films in both the global and domestic top five: his long-awaited sequel to "Avatar" and the 3-D rerelease of "Titanic." What makes this showdown even more interesting is that "The Way of Water" and "Titanic" are currently duking it out to claim the number three spot of all time. Deadline confirms that "Titanic" is still the third highest-grossing film of all time, with a global cume of $2.217 billion worldwide. The 3D rerelease, meant to coincide with the film's 25th anniversary (and Valentine's Day) brought in $22.3 million worldwide this weekend.

17 HOURS AGO