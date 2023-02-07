Read full article on original website
Breaking: Paxos facing SEC lawsuit over Binance USD — Report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly told Paxos Trust Co. that it plans to sue the stablecoin issuer for violation of investor protection laws in relation to its Binance USD (BUSD) token. According to a Feb. 12 report in The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with...
Bitcoin price correction was overdue — analysts outline why the end of 2023 will be bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected at the start of this week, giving back a small portion of the gains accrued in January, but it’s safe to say that the more experienced traders expected some technical correction. What was unexpected was the SEC’s Feb. 9 enforcement...
SEC lawsuit against Paxos over BUSD baffles crypto community
Paxos Trust Company-issued stablecoin Binance USD (BUSD) being in the sights of United States regulators sparked various reactions from the crypto community. On Feb. 13, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a wells notice to Paxos, alleging that BUSD is unregistered security. On the same day, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ordered Paxos to halt the issuance of BUSD.
Bit2Me and Mastercard launch debit card with crypto cashback
The merger of Web2 and Web3 tools continues as crypto-backed debit cards become more mainstream. In an announcement on Feb. 10, Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its new cashback debit card in partnership with Mastercard. The original Bit2Me card works for its users via the Mastercard network that...
Crypto bank Silvergate ranks as the second- most-shorted stock on Wall Street
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. is the second-most-shorted stock in the United States, with over 72.5% of its shares shorted, according to the latest Short Interest Reporting from Feb. 9. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) collects and publishes twice a month short interest positions of all equity securities. A...
Binance upgrades proof-of-reserves verification to include zk-SNARKs
On Feb 10, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a major upgrade to its proof-of-reserves verification system, saying it would now incorporate zk-SNARKs — a cutting-edge technology Binance reports will allow it to verify its reserves in a more secure, transparent manner. After the collapse of FTX in 2022, proof-of-reserves verification...
Jump Crypto unveils critical vulnerability on Binance’s BNB Chain
Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has discovered a vulnerability in the BNB Beacon Chain, which would allow the mint of an unlimited amount of arbitrary tokens. The issue was privately disclosed to the BNB team, enabling a patch to be developed and deployed within 24 hours. In a blog post...
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
Breaking: Paxos reportedly ordered to stop issuing Binance USD
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has reportedly ordered blockchain company Paxos Trust to stop the issuance of dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. The New York regulator’s actions come shortly after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a wells notice to Paxos — a letter...
SEC chair issues warning to crypto firms after action on Kraken staking
United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning to crypto companies to “come in and follow the law” after the agency announced a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Feb. 10, Gensler said crypto exchanges should register with the...
Wormhole hacker moves another $46M of stolen funds
The ill-gotten crypto from one of the industry’s largest exploits is on the move again, with on-chain data showing another $46 million of stolen funds has just shifted from the hacker’s wallet. The Wormhole attack was the third-largest crypto hack in 2022, resulting from an exploit of Wormhole’s...
Are stablecoins securities? Well, it’s not so simple, say lawyers
Recently reported planned enforcement action against the Paxos Trust Company by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Binance USD (BUSD) has many in the community questioning how the regulator could see a stablecoin as a security. Blockchain lawyers told Cointelegraph that while the answer isn’t black and...
What is a coinbase transaction?
Not to be confused with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the term "coinbase transaction" refers to a particular type of transaction that occurs in every new block of a blockchain. Coinbase transactions are a key part of the system that blockchains utilize to introduce new currencies that have never been sent...
Crypto Biz: FTX clawbacks, Genesis silver lining?
Remember when Sam Bankman-Fried admitted to being a significant donor to the Democratic and Republican parties? Well, the recipients of the tainted money have been formally requested to return the funds to FTX’s creditors. So far, we know of three prominent Democratic groups — the DNC, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — that have returned SBF-linked donations in December 2022. Will the rest follow?
Tether taps Cantor Fitzgerald to help oversee bond portfolio: Report
Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings is relying on the services of a major Wall Street firm to manage its Treasury portfolio, according to a Feb. 10 report by The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald is helping Tether oversee...
Kraken’s staking down, FTX post-bankruptcy hell and Binance news: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 5-11
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information. Kraken has agreed to stop offering staking services or programs to United States clients after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Along with ceasing operations, the crypto exchange will pay $30 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. The SEC claims that Kraken failed to register the program as a securities offering. The move has sparked controversy within the SEC. Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown, arguing that regulation by enforcement “is not an efficient or fair way of regulating” an emerging industry.
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
Bitcoin price eyes $22K rebound with BTC market structure ‘not yet broken’
Bitcoin (BTC) edged closer to $22,000 over the weekend as traders and analysts urged caution on overly bearish sentiment. Analyst dismisses “hysterical” crypto sentiment. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing small spurts higher into Feb. 12. After hitting three-week lows the week prior, Bitcoin...
