ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 108

wickedness
5d ago

Schools have no business talking to children about gender. They need to stick with Reading, Writing and Arithmetic!

Reply(5)
43
johnny
5d ago

It’s long overdue. Hard to believe that this is needed, but obviously anecdotal evidence proves it’s needed. All as a result of the over zealous leftist woke infestation in our educational system.

Reply(7)
15
Carmen Y Cruz
5d ago

Concur. As a parent, I have the right to know that my child wants to be addressed of a different gender than what is on their birth certificate. The school should request a teacher parent conference with the parent, with the qualified social worker. Sometimes, parents don't know why their child is depressed and unattended depression leads to suicide.

Reply(4)
6
Related
Tampa Bay Times

We Floridians should remember that we have sunshine laws for a reason | Letters

Government in the sunshine or government in the dark? The citizens of Florida voted a long time ago for sunshine laws in this state. It’s even specified in the Florida Constitution. Russia does not share much with its citizens, nor does China. We Americans need to be vigilant and protect the rights we struggled for and won. Our elected officials have no right to assume they are omnipotent, unless we let them. To quote a former Florida attorney general, Pam Bondi, “In Florida, transparency is not up to the whim or grace of public officials. Instead, it is an enforceable right.” Let’s keep it that way. Elected officials, from the governor on down, need periodic reminders that they work for the people in the full light of day.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

FSU, FAMU students march against Gov. DeSantis' move to dismantle diversity programs

Students at Florida State University are taking a stand against Governor Ron DeSantis’s efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs from their campus and other ones across Florida. Led by Students for a Democratic Society, a political student activist organization, about 50 individuals — which included Florida A&M University students and other community members — gathered Wednesday at 6 p.m. to march from the Legacy Fountain on FSU’s Landis Green to the Westcott Building. ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy