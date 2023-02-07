William T. “Tom” McLeod, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:57 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico the son of Robert Henry McLeod and Dorothy Schneider-Riggs. He married Janice Mae Marr on April 11, 1985 in Springfield and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2019. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Following his time in the service he began a career with the U.S. Postal Service that lasted over 30 years. Tom was an active member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, enjoyed Cosplay, and was a movie buff. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors camping.

