Taylorville, IL

Irma Eileen (Clark) True

Irma Eileen (Clark) True, 96, of Blue Mound, passed away at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2022, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Irma was born November 12, 1926, in Blue Mound, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Nellie Hazel (Kretsinger) Clark. She married Melvin Francis True on May 20,1944, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1973.
BLUE MOUND, IL
Michael Douglas Kendle

Michael Douglas Kendle, 61 of Taylorville passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:51 p.m. in Taylorville, IL. He was born on September 22, 1961 in Taylorville, IL the son of Jack and Judith Henney Kendle. He married Sherri May on June 15, 1979 in Taylorville, IL.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Taylorville Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala Saturday, February 18th

The Masquerade Gala is coming to Taylorville. Event Chair Kathy Fergin invites you to purchase tickets for the Saturday, February 18th dinner and auction with live entertainment. Lincoln Hall is the 1,200 seat performing arts center that Heartland Development Partners plans to construct out of a building in downtown Taylorville.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
William T. "Tom" McLeod

William T. “Tom” McLeod, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 7:57 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico the son of Robert Henry McLeod and Dorothy Schneider-Riggs. He married Janice Mae Marr on April 11, 1985 in Springfield and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2019. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Following his time in the service he began a career with the U.S. Postal Service that lasted over 30 years. Tom was an active member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, enjoyed Cosplay, and was a movie buff. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors camping.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Mary S. Ridgeway

Mary S. Ridgeway, 86 of Mt. Auburn, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center in Taylorville. She was born on June 20, 1936, in Paducah, KY, the daughter of Gardner Humphrey and Geneva Henderson. She married Larry Ridgeway on July 28, 1956 in Mt. Auburn, IL and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2016.
MOUNT AUBURN, IL

