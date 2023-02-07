“Winning isn’t everything, but it’s the only thing,” Vince Lombardi, the late, legendary former head coach of the Green Bay Packers, once said. “In our business there is no second place; you’re either first, or last.” Quotes from Lombardi—the man whose name now graces the NFL's coveted Super Bowl trophy—have always had an uncanny ability to lead a team to victory. Considered by many to be the greatest football coach of all time, his outlook and advice is not only useful in football, but in life.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO