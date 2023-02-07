Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Albany Herald
Fred VanVleet scores 35, Raptors hold off Pistons
Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 35 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday afternoon. Pascal Siakam added 28 points for the Raptors, who have started their five-game homestand 2-1. Scottie Barnes contributed 20 points for Toronto and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Albany Herald
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving makes home debut vs. revamped Wolves
If their first game together is any indication of what's to come, Dallas Mavericks guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving won't need long to find a rhythm. The talented duo returns to the court Monday when the Mavericks face the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, who also shook up their roster last week.
Albany Herald
Celtics spread scoring around in win over Grizzlies
Derrick White had 23 points and 10 assists to lead the NBA-leading Boston Celtics to a 119-109 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Sam Hauser (20 points) tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as Boston finished 21 of 51 from downtown en route to its fourth straight win.
Albany Herald
Spurs release F Stanley Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs waived forward Stanley Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, 26, averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists and 15.6 minutes in 30 games off the bench this season. He made 53.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 45 percent from 3-point range.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Albany Herald
Pelicans look to sort out road woes vs. Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans looked like they were starting to figure things out. That was before Friday's 118-107 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Pelicans' three-game winning streak that had immediately followed a 10-game losing skid.
Albany Herald
New-look Nuggets visit unflappable Heat
Since the end of last season, the Denver Nuggets have been focused on building a roster to take the next step and win the first title in franchise history. After a week of trades and signings, Denver's roster is relatively set for the final push of the regular season. Bones Hyland is out and Thomas Bryant and Reggie Jackson are in, adding veterans to a strong lineup.
Albany Herald
Knicks seeking first win vs. Nets since 2020
To become a major rivalry, coaches for the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets believe meeting in a playoff series would enhance things. For now, both sides will settle for jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference as the Nets seek their 10th straight win over the Knicks on Monday night when the intracity foes meet at Madison Square Garden.
Albany Herald
Raptors coach Nick Nurse (personal) out vs. Pistons
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse missed Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Adrian Griffin served as acting head coach of the Raptors for the second time. He assumed the position in Toronto's 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks in the finale of the 2019-20 season. In that game, Nurse made himself a healthy scratch to give Griffin an opportunity.
Albany Herald
Reports: Trade of Gary Payton II to Warriors completed; Blazers facing probe
The four-team trade that is sending Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors from the Portland Trail Blazers was completed on Sunday night, multiple outlets reported, ending a brief saga that had the deal in limbo since Thursday's trade deadline. The trade had been held up by the Warriors'...
Albany Herald
Sputtering Spurs visit streaking Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look for their seventh consecutive win Monday night when they host the slumping San Antonio Spurs. Cleveland improved to 6-0 in February with a 97-89 home defeat of the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Report: Warriors call foul on Blazers; league investigating
The NBA is reviewing whether the Portland Trail Blazers gave the Warriors misleading information about the health of guard Gary Payton II before Golden State traded for him, The Athletic reported Sunday. The Warriors filed a complaint against the Trail Blazers, per the report.
Albany Herald
Bulls out to fix poor finishes vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls' three-game losing streak has hinged on a series of leaky fourth quarters. It's a troubling trend the team will aim to reverse Monday against the visiting Orlando Magic.
Albany Herald
G Terrence Ross finalizes buyout, reportedly heading to Suns
Terrence Ross and the Orlando Magic finalized a buyout Sunday, paving the way for the veteran guard to join a playoff contender. According to an ESPN report late Saturday night, the leading contender to sign Ross is the Phoenix Suns.
Albany Herald
Sixers open homestand against reeling Rockets
The Philadelphia 76ers narrowly escaped with a 101-98 road win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Sixers open a five-game homestand that spans the All-Star break Monday against the reeling Houston Rockets.
