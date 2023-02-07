Popular breakfast and lunch place in Easton to reopen after fire

A go-to restaurant for tasty breakfast and lunch in Easton is about to reopen for the first time since a fire last spring.

The State Cafe and Grill — which is at 14-16 S. 5th S., just around the block from the State Theatre — is scheduled to open its doors to hungry customers on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch, is known for its dishes that use locally sourced ingredients. It’s been closed since a fire on April 21 ripped through the roof of the restaurant. It took months to repair the roof as well as the smoke and water damage to the interior of the restaurant.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/thestatecafeandgrill