Recipe: Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for any day or any party, any time of year, this fiber-rich zesty avocado black bean dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Serves 12

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 medium ripe avocados, divided

1 to 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

3/4 cup no-salt-added canned black beans, rinsed

3/4 cup frozen whole kernel fire-roasted corn, thawed

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl with a fork. Stir in 1 tablespoon lime juice along with the salt, cumin and pepper until combined. Cut the 2 remaining avocados into small chunks. Add to the mashed avocado mixture along with beans, corn, jalapeño and cilantro; stir until combined. Add more lime juice to taste, if desired.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 130 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Fiber: 6 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 152 mg, Potassium: 390 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 58 mcg, Calcium: 17 mg, Vitamin A: 143 IU, Vitamin C: 9 mg.

