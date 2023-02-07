ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTV Movie & TV Awards Gets May Air Date, Will Re-Combine Scripted and Unscripted Ceremonies (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back on one night. The ceremony, set to honor the best in both movies and television — scripted and unscripted — will return on Sunday, May 7, for a live show at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The event will air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.

Formerly titled the MTV Movie Awards with its debut in 1992, the ceremony was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2017 to also feature television stars. After a year off the air in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show returned with two ceremonies in 2021: the MTV Movie & TV Awards on one night and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on the next. For the last two years, the show has had one host for the scripted portion and one for the unscripted; in 2021, Leslie Jones and Nikki Glaser took the mic, and in 2022, Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams hosted .

The big winners in 2022 included “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Euphoria,” “Scream,” “Loki” and “Selling Sunset.” Jack Black received the Comedic Genius award, Jennifer Lopez took home the MTV Generation Award and Bethenny Frankel was honored with the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement award. The host, honorees, performers and presenters for the 2023 ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Executive producers are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal serve as executives in charge of production while Lisa Lauricella is the music talent executive. Sponsors include SONIC.

