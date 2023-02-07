ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Pfizer’s Susan Rienow: from Covid to fighting the ‘silent pandemic’

By Alex Lawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3LtK_0kf8hoz600
Susan Rienow: ‘If you’re in a situation where you don’t have working antibiotics, you go back to sort of a dark ages.’

It’s just over two years since the first Pfizer Covid jabs reached Britons’ arms, with the goal of quickly preventing deaths and halting further strain on the NHS. Now, the US pharmaceutical giant hopes once again to play a part in protecting the health service, at a time when staff are striking, waiting lists in England stand at more than 7 million, and the organisation is at breaking point.

Pfizer’s president in the UK, Susan Rienow, is lobbying to switch the focus towards early-stage illness to prevent people being hospitalised. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity coming out of the pandemic to try to break the cycle of ill health that holds back the economy, the NHS and the health of the population. The key to that is prevention,” she says. “We don’t have enough hospital beds for all the patients who need them.”

Rienow hopes Pfizer can help move the system from one “prioritised on end-stage disease and significant ill health to a place where we’re actually preventing people from getting sick”.

To this end, she is attempting to tackle “the silent pandemic”: antimicrobial resistance . For years, scientists have bemoaned public apathy about bacteria and fungi that develop an ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them. The World Health Organization estimated that 1.27 million people died due to this resistance in 2019, and this figure is expected to hit 10 million by 2050. “If you’re in a situation where you don’t have working antibiotics, you almost go back to sort of a medieval dark ages,” says Rienow.

The American executive, a Pfizer lifer with two decades at the company under her belt, has made the resistance threat a priority since taking charge last February.

We meet at the firm’s UK headquarters in Surrey, a complex designed to look like a hand from the air. The “palm” is a spacious grassed area where rabbits appear and the occasional deer has been known to leap the fence. Mist covers the tranquil scene – it’s hard to believe this company was at the centre of the global Covid fightback and all its associated controversies. There’s no sign of white lab coats (the firm’s scientists are in Kent) and the offices are sparsely populated, with endless rows of empty desks a reminder of the pandemic’s remote-working legacy.

Pre-Covid, Pfizer’s public profile in the UK largely extended to its landmark erectile dysfunction pill, Viagra, and a failed £69bn tilt at buying AstraZeneca in 2014. Fast forward six years, and both companies were racing to develop a Covid vaccine – Pfizer teaming with BioNTech and choosing not to take US government support, but to make a profit. Astra, meanwhile, partnered with Oxford University and pledged to simply cover its costs during the crisis.

To date, Pfizer has shipped 4.4bn vaccine doses to 181 countries. The firm invested $2bn (£1.6bn) in research and development before regulatory approval, so without a guaranteed return. But it has since raked in $75bn in vaccine sales (and $18.9bn from its Covid pill Paxlovid), triggering accusations of profiteering. Its stock has risen more than 60% since March 2020, to value it at $248bn.

Is Rienow comfortable that Pfizer didn’t profiteer from a horrific global crisis? “Very comfortable. The scale of [our] intervention has never been seen before. It was $2bn when you don’t know if you have any revenues at all.” She says executives had a “moral clarity around the importance of what we were trying to do”.

The firm remains in the crosshairs: last month its chief executive, Albert Bourla, was interrogated as he walked through snow in Davos over Pfizer’s vaccine venture.

Then, recently, users making false claims that Covid-19 vaccines caused spasms went viral on social media with the tagline “thanks Pfizer”. Are the anti-vaxxers frustrating? “It is important that if people have questions about the vaccine that they aren’t dismissed. They should speak to their doctor or look for credible sources … and not just take what they see on social media at face value,” Rienow says. “We’ve tried very hard during the pandemic to be as transparent as possible.”

Rienow, whose father was a heart surgeon, was born one of seven siblings in North Carolina and moved around the US before starting her career consulting in Boston for companies including Pfizer. Before long, she moved in-house at its New York HQ and then to Belgium, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the UK, where she landed in 2015.

She first led Pfizer’s critical care division, and then took on its vaccines business just before the pandemic. She is guarded at times, declining to answer questions on whether the NHS should offer an annual Covid booster programme, on perceptions of big pharma, or on how much she is paid. (Her boss, Bourla, received $24m in 2021, a 15% bump). A senior pharma industry executive describes her as “thoughtful, pragmatic and authoritative”.

Her plan to get to grips with antimicrobial resistance includes a new funding method agreed with government which sees Pfizer paid an annual subscription for antibiotics rather than by volume used in the health service. This will encourage research and development of new drugs and reduce the incentive to overuse some existing ones. “It de-links volume from revenue and thinks about the value of the antibiotics in terms of what it does for society and reducing resistance,” she says.

During his leadership campaign last summer, Rishi Sunak set out a vision of the UK as a life sciences superpower. More recently, Kate Bingham, the former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, and GlaxoSmithKline chief Emma Walmsley have raised concerns about Britain’s ability to remain a force in research and big pharma.

Rienow shares their concerns, noting that the UK is falling down industry league tables for manufacturing and research investment, while clinical trials are taking longer than expected. She advocates a return to pandemic tactics, when regulatory hurdles for new treatments were cleared faster through parallel approval processes. But overall, she is hopeful. “The idea of positioning the UK globally as a life sciences superpower is something that we’re quite excited about”.

CV

Age 43

Family Married with a teenage son.

Education BA in History, Boston University; MBA, Stern School of Business, New York University.

Pay Undisclosed.

Last holiday A long weekend in Sardinia.

Best advice she’s been given “Seek progress not perfection; manage your energy not your time.”

Phrase she overuses “This has changed the longer I’ve been in the UK – it’s now ‘Super!’ but it was ‘Awesome!’ before I moved here.”

Biggest career mistake “Not a mistake exactly but I’m always looking to find solutions where there seemingly aren’t any, which means that I don’t always succeed – but usually even in failure there are things to learn that make you better next time.”

How she relaxes Gardening and walking the dog.

Comments / 8

Bonnie Adele
5d ago

It’s a cold now . Treat it with cold med and inhalers . So tired of this crap . It just never ends . And they don’t care . They want to destroy healthcare systems . Hospitals will only be for the rich . That’s the plan. Eugenics 101 to continue to depopulate just like the WEF and Soros and Gates and Schwab want. The world better wake up .

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
MedicalXpress

Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'

Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
COLORADO STATE
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Hays Post

World Health Organization urges stockpiling radiation meds

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday updated its list of medicines that should be stockpiled for radiological and nuclear emergencies, along with policy advice for their appropriate management, according to a statement on the organization's web site. In October, President Joe Biden said that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is...
The Guardian

The Guardian

570K+
Followers
132K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy