ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Are brands protected in the metaverse? Hermès and NFT artist spar in US court

By Erin McCormick
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edZFB_0kf8hn6N00
Hermès claims the artist is simply ‘a digital speculator who is seeking to get rich quick by appropriating’ its brand.

Pictures of 100 Birkin bags covered in shaggy, multi-colored fur have become the focus of a court dispute that will decide how digital artists can depict commercial activities in their art and cast new light on whether brands are protected in the metaverse.

In the case, being heard this week in a New York federal courtroom, the luxury handbag maker Hermès is challenging an artist who sells the futuristic digital works known as NFTs or non-fungible tokens.

Artist and entrepreneur Mason Rothschild created images of the astonishingly expensive Hermès handbag, the Birkin, digitally covered the bags in fur and turned the pictures into an “art project”, which he called MetaBirkin. Then he sold editions of the images online for total earnings of more than $1m, according to court records.

Hermès promptly sued, claiming the artist was simply “a digital speculator who is seeking to get rich quick by appropriating” the Hermès brand.

The “Metabirkins brand simply rips off Hermès’s famous Birkin trademark by adding the generic prefix “meta”, read the original complaint filed by Hermès in January last year, noting that the “meta” in the name refers to the digital metaverse now being pumped by technology innovators as the next big thing in tech profit-making.

Rothschild, whose real name is Sonny Estival, countered that he has a first amendment right to depict the hard-to-buy, French handbags in his artwork, just as Andy Warhol portrayed a giant Campbell’s soup cans in his famous pop culture silk screens.

“I’m not creating or selling fake Birkin bags. I’m creating art works that depict imaginary, fur-covered Birkin bags,” said Rothschild in a letter to the community after the case was filed. “The fact that I sell the art using NFTs doesn’t change the fact that it’s art.”

Many in the fashion industry have expressed interest in getting into the metaverse, where brands might make money selling digital clothing and accessories that can be worn and traded by electronic avatars.

“It will be a very meaningful case for the fashion industry,” said Michelle Cooke, a partner at the law firm Arentfox Schiff LLP, who advises brands on these types of trademark issues, but was not involved in this case.

“Their ability to control their brands in these digital spaces as much as they do in the real world will have significant implications about how much money they put into these new environments and how they enforce and protect their rights,” she said.

But, Cooke said, the case will, conversely, have big implications for a new generation of digital artists, in deciding how they can depict commercial activities in their art.

“We have a new wave of digital artists coming into existence and the benefit of an NFT is that it allows them to track and monetize their art in ways that they weren’t able to do before,” said Cooke, adding there may need to be new lines drawn as to how artists can pull from the commercial world to make an artistic statement. “So there’s tension.”

One hurdle that Hermès will have to overcome in the case is the fact that US trademark law requires brands to register their trademarks for each specific type of use, so digital sales might require a separate registration.

In the end, Cooke said the decision might come down to whether the jury believes Rothschild did the MetaBirkin project as an artistic project “or was it a money-making venture that he cast as an artistic project when he got into trouble”.

But she said, no matter the conclusion, the case was of such importance that it was likely to be a subject of argument for years to come.

“I will be shocked and amazed if it isn’t appealed,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

We whose ancestors owned slaves want to make amends – but nations must also pay their due

What do you do when you discover your family got rich through slavery? For Laura Trevelyan, the BBC correspondent whose ancestors owned more than 1,000 enslaved people in Grenada, the answer was simple. She and her family started discussions with people on the island, and now she has given £100,000 towards an economic development fund. The Trevelyans will apologise formally for the lives ruined and wasted by their ancestors’ greed.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy steps up jets lobbying – but are RAF Typhoons what Ukraine needs?

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call this week for “powerful English planes” was something of a surprise. The demand for western fast jets may have been predictable, but not the apparent request for Typhoons, the workhorse fighter of an increasingly stretched RAF. Prior to the president’s attention-grabbing European trip, Ukrainian...
The Guardian

‘I’m on the right side of history’: Spike Lee on speaking truth to power – and why Beyoncé was robbed

‘When I was little,” says Spike Lee, “my father hated Hollywood films, but my mother was a cinephile. And since I was the eldest sibling, I was her movie date. She loved James Bond and took me to see Goldfinger. The theatre was packed. Those Bond films have explosions and shootings, but there was a lull in the action and everything was quiet. I said: ‘Mommy, why is that lady named Pussy Galore?’ And the whole audience heard me. My mother grabbed me by the neck and said: ‘Don’t say another word!’” Lee cackles, clearly tickled. “She was so embarrassed.” He pauses. “Pussy Galore,” he repeats, laughing.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

This glorious portrait is too precious a treasure to be lost from our shores for ever

The fate of Joshua Reynolds’s Portrait of Omai, one of the greatest British portraits ever painted and the country’s first grand portrayal of a non-white subject, hangs in the balance. If this astonishing work is lost abroad – as it may well be – once a government-imposed export bar runs out next month, it will leave more than an empty space on the wall of the National Portrait Gallery, which is running a last-ditch fundraising campaign to acquire it.
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

Crackdown on ‘birth tourism’ as pregnant Russians flock to Argentina

Immigration authorities in Argentina are cracking down on Russian women who since the invasion of Ukraine have started travelling to Buenos Aires to give birth in order to gain Argentinian citizenship for their children. The director of Argentina’s immigration office, Florencia Carignano, said on Friday that a judicial investigation has...
The Guardian

The Guardian

570K+
Followers
132K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy