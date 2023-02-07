ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Dolly Parton Was Topping The Country Charts With Her Very First #1 Hit “Joshua” In 1971

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhxRo_0kf8he9q00

Dolly Parton has been topping the charts for decades.

And on this date in 1971, she scored her very first #1 hit on the country charts with “Joshua,” which was the lead single from her 7th studio album of the same name.

It’s a simple song that talks about life in Appalachia, specifically about a rural recluse who everyone in town is scared of. Dolly decides to pay him a visit, because she believes he isn’t what everyone else makes him out to be, and they end up falling in love.

As a solo write and her first hit on the radio, it helped jump start her career for years to come, which is why it’s so important, even though it’s not one that necessarily always stands out in her deep and impressive catalog.

The song also earned Dolly her first Grammy nomination as well, where she was nominated in the Best Country Female Vocal category, but ultimately lost to Lynn Anderson.

Here she is performing it on the Porter Wagoner Show back in September of 1971… she’s been a total superstar since day one:

The post On This Date: Dolly Parton Was Topping The Country Charts With Her Very First #1 Hit “Joshua” In 1971 first appeared on Whiskey Riff
.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!”

What an all-time great Dolly Parton story. She’s been friends with actress Jane Fonda for quite some time now, ever since they co-starred in the iconic 9 to 5 film back in 1980. And back in 2017, Jane stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he asked about her time going on tour with Dolly years ago. Dolly wanted to show her what life was like on the road, and their first stop sounded like an incredible […] The post Jane Fonda Once Drank Moonshine With Dolly Parton, Says She Was “Drunk For 10 Days And Didn’t Know It!” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

268K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy