The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Five Times Prince Harry Could Have Owned Mistakes Instead of Blaming Media
Prince Harry previously told "60 Minutes" that "we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong" but "no one's telling us the specifics."
Meghan Markle's Funeral Curtsy Gives Fans 'Chills' in Viral Video
The Duchess of Sussex "performed the highest act of deference" to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral, eagle eyed fans have spotted.
Rihanna Facing Backlash for 'Honoring' Kanye West at Super Bowl
The Barbadian star did not bring out any guests during her show, but performed a series of her biggest hits.
Spouse's Reason for Kicking Out Stepson and Rejecting His Apology Backed
"There are many dorms that will kick you out first offense when you're caught smoking," commented one Reddit user.
Joe Rogan Says Kanye West Isn't a 'Bad Person' After Antisemitic Backlash
The podcaster defended Ye's controversial rants, saying he had a great mind that could make "the best music ever."
Moment Kate Middleton's Face Lit up During 2018 Royal Wedding Goes Viral
Kate's reaction to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's roles in the wedding at St. George's Chapel, England, has been viewed nearly 500,000 times online.
Reason Why Man Makes Girlfriend Leave Their Home for 7 Hours a Day Dragged
The man said: "She's being selfish and not considering that I need a certain environment to concentrate and get work done."
'Lonely' Mom's Response to Husband Forgetting Her 27th Birthday Cheered
Fellow Reddit users wished the woman a happy birthday after her husband forgot the day entirely.
