Florida State

Kathryn Dare
6d ago

Lord, we lift up survivors, those still trapped, First Responders, ALL children to You in this horrid time of destruction and loss. Lord, please let unity come to this world as we come together ❤️ 🙏 in hearts and prayers, in aid and help. Let us put aside our differences and turn to You and open our hearts and souls to You. Amen.

BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
techxplore.com

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
PIX11

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Burak Firik, 35, recently left his job so he could spend more time with his family and travel. A month ago he, his 32-year old wife Kimberly and their […]
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
Newsweek

