Kathryn Dare
6d ago
Lord, we lift up survivors, those still trapped, First Responders, ALL children to You in this horrid time of destruction and loss. Lord, please let unity come to this world as we come together ❤️ 🙏 in hearts and prayers, in aid and help. Let us put aside our differences and turn to You and open our hearts and souls to You. Amen.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake
A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
A Moving Photograph Shows a Seven-Year-Old Girl Shielding Her Brother Under Rubble in Syria for 17 Hours
Rescuers worked tirelessly to locate people buried beneath the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings. Some amazing survival stories have emerged, such as a newborn infant rescued alive from debris in Syria and still attached to her mother, who died in Monday's earthquake, via her umbilical cord.
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
News4Jax.com
Experienced pilot calls size of unknown object flying over Alaska coast ‘unusual’
For the second time in less than a week, United States fighter jets have shot down an object illegally flying within U.S. airspace. White House officials said Friday that the aircraft was flying over Alaska, posing a threat to other aircraft. While officials are only identifying the object shot down...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic Activity
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityPhoto by(@baona/iStock) An earthquake struck West Seneca, New York today. The quake and aftershocks were felt in Buffalo and surrounding areas. The magnitude ranked at 3.6, which is quite a significant shake.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
techxplore.com
Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says
The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
An 'inland tsunami': 15 million people are at risk from catastrophic glacial lake outbursts, researchers find
More than half of the 15 million people at risk of glacial lake outbursts live in four countries: Peru, Pakistan, India and China.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Burak Firik, 35, recently left his job so he could spend more time with his family and travel. A month ago he, his 32-year old wife Kimberly and their […]
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits
A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
Cruise Ship Hits 90-Mile-an-Hour Winds in the North Atlantic in Harrowing Video
This must have been terrifying.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Newsweek
