ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ot82u_0kf8gUbL00

CANCUN, Mexico ( WXIN ) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has publicly commented on his detainment at a Mexican airport after a handgun was found in his luggage last month.

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun law(s), but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” Busch, a driver for Richard Childress Racing, said via Twitter Monday.

NFL weren’t only flag football players at Pro Bowl Games in 2023

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Quintana Roo, “Kyle Thomas B.” was arrested on January 27 after security personnel at the Cancun International Airport discovered a .380 caliber pistol-type firearm and a magazine stocked with six hollow point cartridges in his bag.

Busch had gone on a vacation in Mexico with his wife and said he was detained at the airport while the situation was resolved.

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” Busch said in a tweeted statement .

In a release, the FGR said Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must pay a fine equivalent to $1,085. It’s unclear how or if Busch will carry out his sentence, but he was allowed to return to the U.S.

Arizona indigenous leader calls for respect at Super Bowl, no ‘Chop’

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed,” said Busch.

Busch placed third in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5, and is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy